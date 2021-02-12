Wendy Williams Gives Fans Another Health Update As She Leaves Miami Wellness Center 12/06/2021
"Wendy is doing fabulous," she said, promising fans that there is "much more Wendy stuff" on the way.
Watching
01:30
Anthony Ramos And Jasmine Cephas Jones Have Reportedly Ended Their 3-Year Engagement
The stars have allegedly decided to call it quits after six years together.
12/02/2021
02:06
R&B Newcomer Jac Ross Joins The 'Soul Cypher' At The 2021 Soul Train Awards
The singer reveals who keeps him inspired musically and how his life has changed since releasing his single, "It's Ok To Be Black."
12/02/2021
01:37
Wife Of Legendary Music Business Exec Clarence Avant, Shot And Killed During Home Invasion
What is unclear is what the motive of the intruders was, how many there were, or if the Avants knew them when they were home during the home invasion.
12/02/2021
01:12
2021 Soul Train Awards: Best Squad Moments On The Red Carpet
These family-like moments have us ready to call up our besties!
12/02/2021
01:03
2021 Soul Train Awards: Eye-Catching Shades On The Red Carpet
We're taking inspiration for our next optical purchase.
12/03/2021
01:20
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Clarence Avant's Wife During Beverly Hills Home Invasion
Police arrested Aariel Maynor, who allegedly used an AR-15 rifle to shoot Jacqueline Avant before reportedly shooting himself in the foot at another alleged burglary attempt.
12/03/2021
01:18
Grand Jury Rules That Police Officer Will Not Be Charged In Shooting Of Pharrell's Cousin
Donovan Lynch, 25, was fatally shot on the Virginia Beach oceanfront back in March.
12/03/2021
01:19
Jonshel Alexander, Former Child Actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild,' Shot and Killed at 22
Alexander, who was pronounced dead at the scene in a New Orleans double shooting, co-starred in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film alongside Quvenzhané Wallis.
12/03/2021
01:33
Sandra Bullock Admits She's Still Learning About Racism As Parent to Black Children
"I thought I was educated and woke, I thought I had it all. I wasn't," the actress described during a Red Table Talk interview.
12/03/2021
01:12
Robert Griffin III Alleges Sexual Harassment On Washington Football Team
"I?m going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building," the quarterback described in a recent tweet.
12/06/2021
01:29
12/06/2021
01:32
3 Times New York Was Represented During DJ Cassidy's "Pass the Mic: Soul Train Edition"
DJ Cassidy was joined by legends in the music industry for a night of singing and fun.
12/06/2021
01:09
Serena Williams Is Authoring A Children's Book, Debuting Fall 2022
The children's book will center on Serena's daughter's favorite doll, Qai Qai, and celebrate the beauty of friendship.
12/06/2021
03:22
Ne-Yo Offers Advice To New Artists On How To Make It Big In The Music Biz
The two-time Soul Train Award winner explains how proud he is to see young singer/songwriters succeed.
12/06/2021
01:11
Drake Withdraws His Two 2021 Grammy Nominations
He was nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, and the two categories will move forward with just the remaining four nominees.
12/07/2021
01:14
Antonio Brown's Future With Tampa Bay Uncertain Following COVID-19 Suspension
Bucs safety Mike Edwards was also penalized for misrepresenting his vaccination status.
12/07/2021
01:07
Stevie J Files For Spousal Support From Faith Evans
The music producer has not only asked for spousal support from Evans, but reportedly wants to be absolved from making continuous monthly payments to his estranged wife.
12/07/2021
01:10
2021 Soul Train Awards: Some Of Our Favorite Songs Ashanti Performed During Her ‘Lady of Soul’ Medley
From "Happy" to "Foolish," Ashanti brought the fire as usual!
12/07/2021
01:40
Nick Cannon's Youngest Son Zen Has Died
He reportedly passed away at 5 months old from brain cancer.
12/07/2021
01:18
Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
Aariel Maynor is also charged with two counts of residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
12/08/2021
