Anthony Ramos And Jasmine Cephas Jones Have Reportedly Ended Their 3-Year Engagement 12/02/2021
The stars have allegedly decided to call it quits after six years together.
01:29
Lee Elder Legendary Golf Icon Dies At 87
The golf legend, who was the first African American to play in the Masters Tournament, breaking its color barrier, passed away on Nov. 28.
11/30/2021
01:01
2021 Soul Train Awards: An Up-Close Look At The Bold Accessories Spotted On The Red Carpet
From embroidered sneakers and diamond-encrusted shades to embellished clutches, we were quite impressed at how these stars made the red carpet their runway!
11/30/2021
01:03
2021 Soul Train Awards: Sexy Beards Spotted On The Red Carpet
It doesn't have to be Monday to add these fellas to our #MCM list!
11/30/2021
04:10
El DeBarge, Lucky Daye, Leon Bridges And More Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions
See who's ready to get into the spirit of the season from the red carpet at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
12/01/2021
05:05
All Aboard! Celebs Share Their Favorite Soul Train Memory
Check out how the iconic show has influenced some of today's hottest stars from the red carpet at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
12/01/2021
01:37
2021 Soul Train Awards: Complete List Of Winners
From Jazmine Sullivan to Normani, the Soul Train Awards celebrated the absolute best in soul, R&B and hip hop!
12/01/2021
01:09
Report: Former Rams, UCF RB Otis Anderson Jr. Shot And Killed By Father
His mother was also shot during the attack, police say.
12/01/2021
01:12
Milwaukee Rapper Big Wan, 19, Killed In Shooting
City police are investigating the teen's death as a homicide.
12/01/2021
01:28
Jury Selection Begins For Jussie Smollett Trial, Only One Black Person Selected
The case first began on Jan. 29, 2019, after allegations that two men assaulted him in a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.
12/01/2021
01:16
Rapper Asian Doll Faces Backlash For Hosting 'Indian-themed' Party
The Dallas rapper is throwing a 25th birthday party in Atlanta on Dec. 7.
12/02/2021
01:30
12/02/2021
02:06
R&B Newcomer Jac Ross Joins The 'Soul Cypher' At The 2021 Soul Train Awards
The singer reveals who keeps him inspired musically and how his life has changed since releasing his single, "It's Ok To Be Black."
12/02/2021
01:37
Wife Of Legendary Music Business Exec Clarence Avant, Shot And Killed During Home Invasion
What is unclear is what the motive of the intruders was, how many there were, or if the Avants knew them when they were home during the home invasion.
12/02/2021
01:12
2021 Soul Train Awards: Best Squad Moments On The Red Carpet
These family-like moments have us ready to call up our besties!
12/02/2021
01:03
2021 Soul Train Awards: Eye-Catching Shades On The Red Carpet
We're taking inspiration for our next optical purchase.
12/03/2021
01:20
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Clarence Avant's Wife During Beverly Hills Home Invasion
Police arrested Aariel Maynor, who allegedly used an AR-15 rifle to shoot Jacqueline Avant before reportedly shooting himself in the foot at another alleged burglary attempt.
12/03/2021
01:18
Grand Jury Rules That Police Officer Will Not Be Charged In Shooting Of Pharrell's Cousin
Donovan Lynch, 25, was fatally shot on the Virginia Beach oceanfront back in March.
12/03/2021
01:19
Jonshel Alexander, Former Child Actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild,' Shot and Killed at 22
Alexander, who was pronounced dead at the scene in a New Orleans double shooting, co-starred in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film alongside Quvenzhané Wallis.
12/03/2021
01:33
Sandra Bullock Admits She's Still Learning About Racism As Parent to Black Children
"I thought I was educated and woke, I thought I had it all. I wasn't," the actress described during a Red Table Talk interview.
12/03/2021
01:12
Robert Griffin III Alleges Sexual Harassment On Washington Football Team
"I?m going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building," the quarterback described in a recent tweet.
12/06/2021
