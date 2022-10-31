Soul Train Awards 2022: Chanté Moore Still Stuns
10/27/2022
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
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Watching
01:19
'Dahmer' Creator Ryan Murphy Sparks Backlash After Saying 'Not A Single Person Responded' When He Reached Out To Victims' Families
Since its Netflix debut, many believe there was a lack of empathy regarding trauma for the serial killer's victims' families portrayed in the series.
10/31/2022
01:01
Akon Shares How He Received $1 Billion In Credit From China
The musician used the funds to light up Africa with solar street lights and energy systems.
10/28/2022
01:12
French Montana Receives 2022 Innovator Award For His Humanitarian Efforts At The Pencils Of Promise Gala
He helped fund Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, the primary healthcare source for new mothers and their babies in Uganda.
10/25/2022
01:02
Ice-T Celebrates Being The Longest-Reigning Male Character In Television History
The rapper turned actor joined 'Law and Order: SVU' back in 2000.
10/28/2022
01:04
Karamo Brown Opens About Son’s Overdose For the First Time
The talk show host reveals that he found his son dying on the floor in the next episode of ‘Karamo.’
10/28/2022
01:05
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
"Forever honored. Granny Gran," London captioned her Instagram post.
10/26/2022
01:06
LeBron James Partners With Prime Video For ‘Thursday Night Football’ Co-Host Gig
Prime Video says TNF in The Shop will be “an unmatched, watch-party style experience.”
10/31/2022
01:13
Lil Baby Loses $600,000 Gambling With Drake And Meek Mill In The Bahamas
“I win all the time. I lose all the time too… I just feel like if I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not,” he said.
10/27/2022
01:11
Maxwell Is Showing Off His “Megan Knees” In A New Viral Video
The R&B crooner has been getting low around the country on his 25-date tour, Maxwell: The Night Tour.
10/26/2022
01:03
Rihanna Returns To Music With A New Record After A Six-Year Hiatus
“Lift Me Up” is the lead single for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack.
10/27/2022
01:06
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ari Lennox Gives Good Glam
Whether on stage or at an event, Ari Lennox applies pressure with her style.
10/25/2022
01:05
Soul Train Awards 2022: Chanté Moore Still Stuns
Thirty years after her debut album, the chanteuse still shines bright!
10/27/2022
01:23
Soul Train Awards 2022: Charlie Wilson Masters the Sound of Soul with These Classic Records
Wilson is nominated for two Soul Train Awards 2022, including "Best R&B/ Soul Male Artist" and "Certified Soul Award."
10/28/2022
01:07
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan Isn't Afraid To Put Colorful Fashion on Display
When it comes to performances, Jazmine's outfits touch every color of the rainbow.
10/26/2022
01:24
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
The singer leads this year’s ceremony with seven nominations.
10/31/2022
01:02
Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell's Style Evolution
His fashionable style is as recognizable as his sultry voice!
10/28/2022
01:22
Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is Deon Cole? Get to Know This Year’s Host
The comedian and actor is best known for his appearance on the hit series Black-ish.’
10/25/2022
01:07
Steve Lacy Says He’s Not Sorry For Smashing Fan’s Disposable Camera On Stage
“I am human,” he said in an Instagram post addressing the issue.
10/27/2022
01:21
Toni Braxton, Shonda Rhimes, Others Leave Twitter After Use Of The N-Word Skyrockets
Hate speech has risen since Elon Musk took over the platform.
11/01/2022
01:18
Will Smith Visit Los Angeles Lakers, Talks Have ‘Gratitude’ During Challenging Times
The Oscar-winning actor visited the NBA team as a part of their annual Genius Talks conference.
10/28/2022
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