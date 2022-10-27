'Dahmer' Creator Ryan Murphy Sparks Backlash After Saying 'Not A Single Person Responded' When He Reached Out To Victims' Families
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Chanté Moore Still Stuns
Thirty years after her debut album, the chanteuse still shines bright!
10/27/2022
01:18
Will Smith Visit Los Angeles Lakers, Talks Have ‘Gratitude’ During Challenging Times
The Oscar-winning actor visited the NBA team as a part of their annual Genius Talks conference.
10/28/2022
01:01
Akon Shares How He Received $1 Billion In Credit From China
The musician used the funds to light up Africa with solar street lights and energy systems.
10/28/2022
01:04
Karamo Brown Opens About Son’s Overdose For the First Time
The talk show host reveals that he found his son dying on the floor in the next episode of ‘Karamo.’
10/28/2022
01:02
Ice-T Celebrates Being The Longest-Reigning Male Character In Television History
The rapper turned actor joined 'Law and Order: SVU' back in 2000.
10/28/2022
01:02
Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell's Style Evolution
His fashionable style is as recognizable as his sultry voice!
10/28/2022
01:23
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Charlie Wilson Masters the Sound of Soul with These Classic Records
Wilson is nominated for two Soul Train Awards 2022, including "Best R&B/ Soul Male Artist" and "Certified Soul Award."
10/28/2022
01:06
LeBron James Partners With Prime Video For ‘Thursday Night Football’ Co-Host Gig
Prime Video says TNF in The Shop will be “an unmatched, watch-party style experience.”
10/31/2022
01:07
Diddy Replaces Kanye West On Wealthiest Hip Hop Artists' List, Becomes Billionaire
Ye's net worth has dropped dramatically since recent public statements disparaging George Floyd, Jewish people, and more.
10/31/2022
01:24
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
The singer leads this year’s ceremony with seven nominations.
10/31/2022
01:19
'Dahmer' Creator Ryan Murphy Sparks Backlash After Saying 'Not A Single Person Responded' When He Reached Out To Victims' Families
Since its Netflix debut, many believe there was a lack of empathy regarding trauma for the serial killer's victims' families portrayed in the series.
10/31/2022
01:21
Toni Braxton, Shonda Rhimes, Others Leave Twitter After Use Of The N-Word Skyrockets
Hate speech has risen since Elon Musk took over the platform.
11/01/2022
01:25
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Nominee Coco Jones
Coco Jones got her start on Disney.
11/01/2022
01:06
Will Smith Says Floyd Mayweather Called Him For 10 Days Straight After Oscars Slap
At a private screening of his new film Emancipation, the Academy Award-winning actor revealed how the boxer had called him immediately after the Oscars incident.
11/01/2022
01:13
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies at 28
The emcee was reportedly an innocent bystander when an altercation broke out over a dice game.
11/01/2022
01:05
Chris Redd Updates Fans After Being Attacked Outside New York Comedy Club
The NYPD confirmed that Redd was approached by an individual who has yet to be identified “without prior conversation or provocation.”
11/02/2022
01:03
Rapper Desiigner Says He’s Done With Rap After Takeoff’s Death
"I can't even call Quavo; I can't even call Offset. I'm done. I'm done. I'm done. I can't live like this no more," he said.
11/02/2022
01:00
Davido's Three-Year-Old Son Tragically Drowns In Home Swimming Pool
Police have taken eight staffers into custody for questioning.
11/02/2022
01:01
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed
The New Orleans native vowed to help others overcome their battles with addiction after Tytyana’s tragic death.
11/02/2022
01:11
Al B. Sure! Was Hospitalized In A Coma For Two Months
The R&B singer is currently on the road to recovery.
11/02/2022
