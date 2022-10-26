Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell's Style Evolution 10/28/2022
His fashionable style is as recognizable as his sultry voice!
Watching
01:05
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
"Forever honored. Granny Gran," London captioned her Instagram post.
10/26/2022
01:03
Rihanna Returns To Music With A New Record After A Six-Year Hiatus
“Lift Me Up” is the lead single for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack.
10/27/2022
01:13
Lil Baby Loses $600,000 Gambling With Drake And Meek Mill In The Bahamas
“I win all the time. I lose all the time too… I just feel like if I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not,” he said.
10/27/2022
01:07
Steve Lacy Says He’s Not Sorry For Smashing Fan’s Disposable Camera On Stage
“I am human,” he said in an Instagram post addressing the issue.
10/27/2022
01:05
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Chanté Moore Still Stuns
Thirty years after her debut album, the chanteuse still shines bright!
10/27/2022
01:18
Will Smith Visit Los Angeles Lakers, Talks Have ‘Gratitude’ During Challenging Times
The Oscar-winning actor visited the NBA team as a part of their annual Genius Talks conference.
10/28/2022
01:01
Akon Shares How He Received $1 Billion In Credit From China
The musician used the funds to light up Africa with solar street lights and energy systems.
10/28/2022
01:04
Karamo Brown Opens About Son’s Overdose For the First Time
The talk show host reveals that he found his son dying on the floor in the next episode of ‘Karamo.’
10/28/2022
01:02
Ice-T Celebrates Being The Longest-Reigning Male Character In Television History
The rapper turned actor joined 'Law and Order: SVU' back in 2000.
10/28/2022
01:23
Soul Train Awards 2022: Charlie Wilson Masters the Sound of Soul with These Classic Records
Wilson is nominated for two Soul Train Awards 2022, including "Best R&B/ Soul Male Artist" and "Certified Soul Award."
10/28/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval
Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
You Can Always Count on Your Bruh
When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night
Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Trailer
00:30
Chaos Reigns on Season 2 of Ruthless
Exposed secrets and escape plans abound among the Rakudushi cult on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, coming to BET on Tuesdays at 10/9c.
10/04/2022