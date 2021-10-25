'The Harder They Fall:' Chadwick Boseman Featured In Tribute 11/05/2021
In one scene, while Idris Elba's character is being transported on a train, the name of it has a subtle honor to Boseman.
04:20
'Queens:' Eve Hints At How Her Real Life Mirrors Her Character On New ABC Show
The actress, rapper and mom-to-be explains why the series comes across so authentically.
10/25/2021
03:05
'All The Queens Men:' Eva Marcille Reveals Which Celeb Divas Get Automatic Invitations To Club Eden
The actress plays Madam on the show, the powerful boss lady in charge of a popular male exotic dance club.
10/25/2021
01:06
Rev. Jesse Jackson Celebrates His 80th Birthday In Harlem
His family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the National Action Network headquarters, founded by Rev. Al Sharpton, to salute the civil rights icon.
10/25/2021
01:19
Amanda Seales, Issa Rae Respond To AKA Members Upset Over 'Insecure' Episode
Others are jumping to Seales' defense, pointing out that the show is fiction and that the character was established as an AKA from the show's inception.
10/26/2021
01:20
Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why She Left 'The Real Housewves of Atlanta'
Bailey said the reality series is "a little bit of a slippery slope" at times and not always "the most positive atmosphere" to bring your family.
10/26/2021
01:19
Sesame Street Taps Keke Palmer, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, and Anderson .Paak To Appear on 52nd Season
New episodes will drop every Thursday on Cartoonito on HBO Max starting Nov 11.
11/02/2021
01:14
'The Wendy Williams Show' Ratings Have Gone Up During Williams' Absence
Guest hosts have been filling in the purple chair while she deals with health issues.
11/03/2021
01:17
Mekhi Phifer Felt "Obligation To Do These Brothers Justice" In Classic Film 'Paid In Full'
The actor said he never met Rich Porter, but "grew up knowing the legend of these kats and had to represent the humanity in the choices they made."
11/04/2021
01:10
NeNe Leakes Is Ready For 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Return To Address "Unfinished Business"
"I'm okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things," the reality star said about reclaiming her peach.
11/05/2021
01:39
Paula Patton On Why She Doesn't Identify As Biracial
"I've always found that to be an offensive term," Patton revealed.
11/05/2021
01:14
01:11
Amber Rose Reveals Exactly Why She's Getting Liposuction To Enhance Her Post-Pregnancy Figure
"I had two C-sections with my boys, and it kind of makes my stomach poke out a little bit,' the model explained on Instagram on Nov. 3.
11/05/2021
01:51
ESPN’s Jay Williams Grills Stephen A. Smith Over COVID Vaccination Consistency Between Kyrie Irving And Aaron Rodgers
Williams' did not hold his tongue on a recent "First Take" episode, where he called out Smith for his drastically different reactions to vaccination controversy.
11/05/2021
01:08
Eve Takes Hiatus From ABC Series 'Queens' Due To Pregnancy
She'll still appear in the majority of the first season, which is airing now, and her character will be set up so she can easily return if there is a second season.
11/08/2021
01:05
Bodybuilding Champion Shawn Rhoden Dead At 46
The former Mr. Olympia reportedly suffered a massive heart attack.
11/08/2021
01:18
Will Smith Reveals Why Jaden Smith Wanted To Be Emancipated At 15 After Movie Flop
"'After Earth' was an abysmal box office and critical failure. And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit," Smith detailed in his new memoir.
11/10/2021
01:16
Stevie J And Faith Evans Are Divorcing After Three Years Of Marriage
In July 2018, the pair tied the knot in their Las Vegas hotel room, which was a surprise to their friends, family, and fans.
11/10/2021
01:30
Venus Williams Says She And Serena Are 'Each Other's Hero'
The sisters' rise to tennis greatness is depicted in the film 'King Richard' coming to theaters and HBO Max on Nov. 19.
11/11/2021
01:13
Nazanin Mandi Speaks On 'Real Love' Weeks Following Her Separation From Singer Miguel
Nazanin has not lost hope in finding true love despite the breakup.
11/12/2021
01:54
Faith Evans Is The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Throughout her career, Evans has kept the head-turning hairdos coming.
11/15/2021
