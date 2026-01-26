BET Current: Jackée Harry Gets Real About Ego, Typecasting, and the Role That Changed Everything
01/26/2026
The icon looks back on 227, the career pivot she didn’t expect, and why kindness matters now—while giving young creatives a roadmap for breaking in.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
08:40
BET Current: Jackée Harry Gets Real About Ego, Typecasting, and the Role That Changed Everything
The icon looks back on 227, the career pivot she didn’t expect, and why kindness matters now—while giving young creatives a roadmap for breaking in.
01/26/2026
01:19
BET Current: James Earl Jones Honored As ‘One of the Greatest’ During Broadway Ceremony
Denzel Washington, Courtney B. Vance, Whoopi Goldberg, and others paid tribute to the EGOT winner.
04/11/2025
01:01
BET Current: John Boyega Had Only £45 When Offered ‘Star Wars’ Role
The British actor said “the moment froze” when he landed the role of Finn.
04/21/2025
01:23
BET Current: Maia Campbell Says She Wants Tyler Perry to Produce Her Late Mother’s Mental Health Novel
After a long hiatus, Campbell returns to social media and reveals her dream project: turning ‘72 Hour Hold’ into a film during Mental Health Awareness Month.
04/17/2025
01:02
BET Current: Meagan Good Announced as 2025 Commencement Speaker for Old Dominion University Graduation
The actress and director will inspire over 2,000 graduates at ODU’s 142nd ceremony, celebrating students from across nine colleges and schools.
04/29/2025
01:04
BET Current: Normani Finds Freedom in Acting Debut with 'Freaky Tales'
The singer-turned-actress reveals that her first film role was a liberating experience, allowing her to learn more about herself and expand her creative horizons.
04/10/2025
01:04
BET Current: Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Stunned Disney Execs with His Commitment to T’Challa Role
According to the director, the late Marvel star rarely switched his Wakandan accent off.
04/14/2025
01:01
BET Current: Serena Williams Gets Candid About Fame, Family & Success
In a rare interview, Serena Williams reflects on how chasing greatness came at the expense of personal relationships and time with her daughters.
04/21/2025
04:10
BET Current: Still Watching the BET Awards and Still Shook
From Mariah’s nightclub moment to Doechii’s protest power, we're breaking down the 2025 Awards’ biggest highlights—plus indictments, ICE backlash, and why the fight for justice isn’t slowing down.
06/12/2025
00:58
BET Current: Toni Braxton and Birdman Secretly Wed Last Year
Legal documents reveal that the couple tied the knot in August 2024 but filed for divorce days later.
04/14/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
The Coach Vick ExperienceThe Coach Vick ExperienceS1
NFL legend Michael Vick returns home to VA as head coach of Norfolk State, determined to revive the struggling HBCU football program with his family by his side and everything on the line.
01/26/2026
Trailer
01:24
The Shift - Where Women Turn Breakdowns Into BreakthroughsThe ShiftS1
At its core, The Shift is about empowerment, accountability, and possibility — proving that with the right support system, one breakthrough can change everything.
04/13/2026
Trailer
00:30
The Shift TrailerThe ShiftS1
The Shift is a transformational unscripted series built on one powerful truth: we are all the CEO of our own lives, but no one rises alone.
04/17/2026
Trailer
01:00
This Is The ShiftThe ShiftS1
In The SHIFT, Tai Beauchamp curates a custom board of mentors for each mentee, bringing together the guidance, accountability, and expertise they need to break through personal and professional barriers.
04/15/2026