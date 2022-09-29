Keke Palmer Launches Her Own Digital Television Network, KeyTV
10/03/2022
"This is my greatest dream of all,” she said.
‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Shares Cancer Diagnosis
Barrett’s diagnosis strikes even closer to her fans since her character, Nurse Maggie Lockwood, battled breast cancer during a recent season of the show.
09/29/2022
01:04
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Remy Ma's Fashion Flashback
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 pm ET!
09/29/2022
01:35
MC Lyte Addresses DJ Akademiks Who Called Hip Hop Pioneers 'Dusty'
The first female rapper to receive a Grammy nomination called the comments a “disservice.”
09/29/2022
01:13
Rapper Coolio Dies At 59
TMZ reports that he was visiting a friend when he passed away.
09/29/2022
01:20
Cardi B Reacts To Losing Multimillion-Dollar 'Call of Duty' Deal
The Bronx rapper says her “stupid decisions” caused her to “miss out on money.”
09/30/2022
01:18
Eartha Kitt's Daughter Responds To Questions On Whether She's Her Biological Child Due To Her Complexion
"They just assume that because I don't, as I mentioned in the TikTok, look the way they think you should look, then you can't possibly be who you say you are," she said.
09/30/2022
04:54
How Much Does Fat Joe Really Know About The Birthplace of Hip Hop?
The Hip Hop Awards host gets quizzed on his borough.
10/03/2022
01:02
Meek Mill, Tyga, YG, And Others Join California Gov. Gavin Newsom For Signing Of Bill Restricting Use Of Rap Lyrics In Court
The Black Music Action Coalition called the bill a “crucial step in the right direction.”
10/03/2022
01:12
Lil Wayne Honored by National Museum of African American Music with Exhibition Highlighting Legacy
The exhibit allows fans to view his Grammy Award, a handwritten letter from Rikers Island, and other artifacts.
10/03/2022
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Best Dressed Moments On The Red Carpet!
See the looks that caught our attention at the star-studded event.
10/03/2022
01:03
Keke Palmer Launches Her Own Digital Television Network, KeyTV
The multi-talented actress is opening the doors for a “new generation of creators.”
10/03/2022
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fashionable Backstage Moments You May Have Missed At Previous BET Hip Hop Awards
These behind-the-scenes snaps are just as lit as the performances!
10/04/2022
01:04
Will Smith Announced His First Film, 'Emancipation,' Post-Oscars Fiasco
The film is based on the true story of an enslaved person who escaped a Louisiana plantation.
10/04/2022
01:33
Whoopi Goldberg Feels George Floyd’s Murder Helped Bring Her Emmett Till’s Project To Life
The actress also corrected one film reviewer who wrongfully said she was wearing a fat suit during the film.
10/04/2022
01:09
Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During His Fashion Show
The business mogul hosted a surprise fashion show showcasing his YZY SZN 9 collection during Paris Fashion Week.
10/04/2022
01:05
A Fourth Person Is Wanted In The Murder of PnB Rock As New Details Emerge
The LAPD suspects that the accomplice may have given the Trone family information on the deceased rapper.
10/04/2022
01:09
Black Crew Member On Jeffrey Dahmer Series Says It Was ‘One Of The Worst Shows’ She’s Worked On
Kim Alsup tweeted that she was "treated horribly" on set and was often mistaken for another Black woman colleague.
10/05/2022
01:11
Kodak Black Apologizes To PNB Rock’s Girlfriend For Blaming Her For His Death
The rapper shares how he was “angry” at the moment and listened to social media.
10/05/2022
01:04
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Who Debuted Sexy Blonde Hairstyles On The Red Carpet!
Braids, curls, bobs, and more!
10/06/2022
01:05
Former WNBA Player Tiffany Jackson Dies At 37 From Breast Cancer
The nine-year veteran had only been hired months ago as a coach at Wiley College.
10/06/2022
