Kodak Black Apologizes To PNB Rock’s Girlfriend For Blaming Her For His Death
10/05/2022
He admits social media influenced him.
Meek Mill, Tyga, YG, And Others Join California Gov. Gavin Newsom For Signing Of Bill Restricting Use Of Rap Lyrics In Court
The Black Music Action Coalition called the bill a “crucial step in the right direction.”
10/03/2022
01:12
Lil Wayne Honored by National Museum of African American Music with Exhibition Highlighting Legacy
The exhibit allows fans to view his Grammy Award, a handwritten letter from Rikers Island, and other artifacts.
10/03/2022
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Best Dressed Moments On The Red Carpet!
See the looks that caught our attention at the star-studded event.
10/03/2022
01:03
Keke Palmer Launches Her Own Digital Television Network, KeyTV
The multi-talented actress is opening the doors for a “new generation of creators.”
10/03/2022
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fashionable Backstage Moments You May Have Missed At Previous BET Hip Hop Awards
These behind-the-scenes snaps are just as lit as the performances!
10/04/2022
01:04
Will Smith Announced His First Film, 'Emancipation,' Post-Oscars Fiasco
The film is based on the true story of an enslaved person who escaped a Louisiana plantation.
10/04/2022
01:33
Whoopi Goldberg Feels George Floyd’s Murder Helped Bring Her Emmett Till’s Project To Life
The actress also corrected one film reviewer who wrongfully said she was wearing a fat suit during the film.
10/04/2022
01:09
Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During His Fashion Show
The business mogul hosted a surprise fashion show showcasing his YZY SZN 9 collection during Paris Fashion Week.
10/04/2022
01:05
A Fourth Person Is Wanted In The Murder of PnB Rock As New Details Emerge
The LAPD suspects that the accomplice may have given the Trone family information on the deceased rapper.
10/04/2022
01:09
Black Crew Member On Jeffrey Dahmer Series Says It Was ‘One Of The Worst Shows’ She’s Worked On
Kim Alsup tweeted that she was "treated horribly" on set and was often mistaken for another Black woman colleague.
10/05/2022
01:11
Kodak Black Apologizes To PNB Rock’s Girlfriend For Blaming Her For His Death
The rapper shares how he was “angry” at the moment and listened to social media.
10/05/2022
01:04
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Who Debuted Sexy Blonde Hairstyles On The Red Carpet!
Braids, curls, bobs, and more!
10/06/2022
01:05
Former WNBA Player Tiffany Jackson Dies At 37 From Breast Cancer
The nine-year veteran had only been hired months ago as a coach at Wiley College.
10/06/2022
01:07
Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account
Last month, Cardi started the process to seize all of the vlogger’s property and assets.
10/06/2022
01:03
Rihanna Describes How She Feels About Performing The NFL Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rih's halftime show will mark her long-awaited comeback to music, as it's been six years since she last released a studio project.
10/06/2022
01:09
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Respond To Kanye West’s 'White Lives Matter' Shirt
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, expressed her “extreme disappointment” with West’s actions.
10/06/2022
01:15
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Rejected His 4th 'Friday' Movie
"The other script was about the youngsters in the hood having beef with the OGs… and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey's son is the new Deebo."
10/06/2022
03:20
‘The Velvet Rope’ Turns 25: Janet Jackson’s Most Liberated Album Reshaped R&B Forever
October 7th marks the 25th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s iconic (and most liberated) album, ‘The Velvet Rope,’ and here are 5 things we learned about her classic project.
10/07/2022
07:18
Kickin It With Fat Joe: Take A Look Inside The Hip Hop Awards Host Sneaker Closet
From classics to customs, Fat Joe's shoes bring the heat!
10/07/2022
01:18
Kanye West’s Instagram And Twitter Account Restricted For Violating Policy
Yeezy also made an appearance on Fox News’ 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' where he noted that it hurts his feelings when “people can ask, ‘Hey, are you okay?’”
10/10/2022
