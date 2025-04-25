The Scoreboard: Ousmane Dembélé Makes Ballon d’Or History
09/24/2025
Dembélé makes Ballon d’Or history, Chawinga powers Kansas City to a title, and Banda proves she deserves her flowers in this week’s Scoreboard.
01:05
BET Current: Tyrese Haliburton Claps Back After NBA Players Name Him ‘Most Overrated’ In Anonymous Poll
The Pacers’ All-Star point guard responded to the poll before dropping a playoff double-double.
04/25/2025
01:01
BET Current: LeBron Faces Uncertain Future as “Ant-Man” Era Dawns
Wolves send Lakers home, but all eyes are on LeBron James’ next move and Anthony Edwards’ takeover as the face of the NBA.
05/05/2025
02:11
The Scoreboard: Comebacks, Milestones & Black Excellence: Week 1 of Football Did Not Disappoint
Michael Vick’s head coaching debut ends in triumph, Derrick Henry makes history, and Travis Hunter stuns.
09/08/2025
03:22
The Scoreboard: Wednesday's Soccer Rundown Gets it Kicking
Jaedyn Shaw, Folarin Balogun, Kylian Mbappe and Olivia Smith are the footballers catching everyone's attention this week.
09/10/2025
02:45
The Scoreboard: Lamar Jackson Claps Back, Malik Beasley Faces Probe, Aces Keep Winning, and Angel Reese Eyes the Exit
From viral drama to NBA gambling allegations, a WNBA win streak, and Reese’s trade talk, Scoreboard covers the week’s biggest headlines.
09/12/2025
06:03
Next Up: WNBA Rising Star Rickea Jackson Talks Style, Skechers, and Inspiring the Next Generation
The Los Angeles Sparks star talks about making her mark with a growing shoe deal and standout style.
09/15/2025
01:41
The Scoreboard: Collier and Wilson Dominate WNBA, Eagles Top Chiefs, Russell Wilson Turns Back the Clock
From Nafisa Collier’s historic season to A’ja Wilson’s dominant run, an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch, and a vintage Russell Wilson performance.
09/15/2025
02:47
The Scoreboard: The Week in Soccer News
Get caught up on what's making news in the world of soccer.
09/18/2025
02:36
The Scoreboard: McLaughlin-Levrone Makes Track History
From record-breaking runs to WNBA playoff drama and a historic boxing showdown, this week in sports delivered moments we won’t forget.
09/19/2025
02:04
The Scoreboard: A'ja Wilson Makes WNBA History
From Wilson’s fourth MVP to McLaughlin-Levrone’s record-breaking run, Sha’Carri’s golden anchor, Caleb Williams’ breakout, and Howard’s rivalry triumph.
09/22/2025
02:52
02:45
The Scoreboard: A’ja Wilson Makes History
From Wilson’s record 4th WNBA MVP to Judge’s power surge, a fiery boxing presser, and Tatum’s future, this week’s Scoreboard delivers all the drama.
09/26/2025
02:17
The Scoreboard: Mbappé Reaches 60 Goals, Vinícius Jr. Hits 70 Appearances, and Gift Monday Sparks Spirit Playoff Run
From Mbappé’s Champions League milestone to Vinícius Jr.’s record and Gift Monday’s hat trick, this week’s Scoreboard is packed with history-making moments.
10/01/2025
02:20
The Scoreboard: Bukayo Saka’s 100th Goal Involvement, Rosman Kwarasey’s Clutch Brace, and Melchie Dumornay’s Case for Greatness
From Arsenal’s rising star to Washington Spirit’s match-winner and Lyon’s unstoppable force, this week’s Scoreboard celebrates records, resilience, and brilliance on the pitch.
10/09/2025
01:50
The Scoreboard: Giannis Trade Rumors, A’ja Wilson’s Finals Reign, and Ja Morant’s Injury Woes
From NBA shakeups and WNBA dominance to player tensions and NFL setbacks — this week’s Scoreboard keeps the energy high and the headlines hotter.
10/10/2025
02:50
The Scoreboard: World Cup Dreams Alive, U.S. Stars Shine & Africa Makes History
From Haji Wright’s statement performance to Cabo Verde’s first-ever qualification and Nigeria’s last-chance push, The Scoreboard celebrates a week of football milestones.
10/15/2025
02:01
The Scoreboard: A’ja Wilson’s Championship Swagger, Angel Reese’s Runway Moment, and Travis Hunter’s Breakout Game
From Vegas victory fits to fashion debuts and unforgettable tributes, The Scoreboard breaks down the boldest wins, looks, and legends of the week.
10/20/2025
02:44
The Scoreboard: Homecomings, Hall of Fames, and a Little HBCU Chaos
From Justin Fields silencing critics to A’ja Wilson’s Hall of Fame honor and record-breaking HBCU crowds, this week’s Scoreboard proves sports are all about redemption and legacy.
10/27/2025
09:10
Next Up: Lauren Scruggs Is Fencing Her Way Into History
The Olympic gold medalist and Harvard graduate is breaking barriers in fencing while mentoring the next generation of young Black athletes through her work in New York City.
10/28/2025
02:46
The Scoreboard: Khiara Keating Makes History, Bellingham Dominates El Clásico, and Vinícius Jr. Sparks Real Madrid Drama
From England’s first Black goalkeeper to an all-English El Clásico moment and a fiery sideline meltdown in Madrid, this week’s news proves the game never runs out of stories.
10/29/2025
