The Scoreboard: Comebacks, Milestones & Black Excellence: Week 1 of Football Did Not Disappoint
09/08/2025
Michael Vick’s head coaching debut ends in triumph, Derrick Henry makes history, and Travis Hunter stuns.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:34
BET Current: NFL Says It's Committed to Diversity: Do Actions Tell a Different Story?
Roger Goodell and NFL owners publicly champion diversity while the league employs only four Black head coaches and zero Black majority team owners.
04/09/2025
01:22
BET Current: Parents Sue Bucknell After Sickle Cell Football Player's Death During Team Workout
18-year-old C.J. Dickey died from complications after allegedly being forced to perform punishment exercises.
04/09/2025
01:21
BET Current: 13 Black Sports Icons Who Served in the U.S. Military
Black athletes who defended America in uniform before making sports history—often while facing segregation in both worlds.
04/16/2025
01:32
BET Current: Who are the Unrivaled League's Top Earners?
Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese among biggest earners in 3-on-3 league with six-figure salaries and equity stakes.
04/17/2025
01:04
BET Current: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Dominates School Field Day in Viral Parent Race Video
Just a week after announcing her return to the track, the Jamaican sprinter turned heads at a field day race.
04/23/2025
01:03
BET Current: Black Love: Sports' Most Captivating Couples of 2025
Couples that are making an impact in each others' lives, in sports, and in the world.
04/23/2025
01:23
BET Current: Court Grants Travis Hunter's Father Permission to Witness Son's NFL Draft Moment
Travis Hunter Sr., currently under home confinement, received special approval to attend the NFL Draft.
04/25/2025
01:38
BET Current: How Black Superstars Were Crucial to WWE's Biggest WrestleMania Ever
Black WWE superstars delivered unforgettable moments at WWE's most successful event in history.
04/25/2025
01:05
BET Current: Tyrese Haliburton Claps Back After NBA Players Name Him ‘Most Overrated’ In Anonymous Poll
The Pacers’ All-Star point guard responded to the poll before dropping a playoff double-double.
04/25/2025
01:01
BET Current: LeBron Faces Uncertain Future as “Ant-Man” Era Dawns
Wolves send Lakers home, but all eyes are on LeBron James’ next move and Anthony Edwards’ takeover as the face of the NBA.
05/05/2025
02:11
The Scoreboard: Comebacks, Milestones & Black Excellence: Week 1 of Football Did Not Disappoint
Michael Vick’s head coaching debut ends in triumph, Derrick Henry makes history, and Travis Hunter stuns.
09/08/2025
03:22
The Scoreboard: Wednesday's Soccer Rundown Gets it Kicking
Jaedyn Shaw, Folarin Balogun, Kylian Mbappe and Olivia Smith are the footballers catching everyone's attention this week.
09/10/2025
02:45
The Scoreboard: Lamar Jackson Claps Back, Malik Beasley Faces Probe, Aces Keep Winning, and Angel Reese Eyes the Exit
From viral drama to NBA gambling allegations, a WNBA win streak, and Reese’s trade talk, Scoreboard covers the week’s biggest headlines.
09/12/2025
06:03
Next Up: WNBA Rising Star Rickea Jackson Talks Style, Skechers, and Inspiring the Next Generation
The Los Angeles Sparks star talks about making her mark with a growing shoe deal and standout style.
09/15/2025
01:41
The Scoreboard: Collier and Wilson Dominate WNBA, Eagles Top Chiefs, Russell Wilson Turns Back the Clock
From Nafisa Collier’s historic season to A’ja Wilson’s dominant run, an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch, and a vintage Russell Wilson performance.
09/15/2025
02:47
The Scoreboard: The Week in Soccer News
Get caught up on what's making news in the world of soccer.
09/18/2025
02:36
The Scoreboard: McLaughlin-Levrone Makes Track History
From record-breaking runs to WNBA playoff drama and a historic boxing showdown, this week in sports delivered moments we won’t forget.
09/19/2025
02:04
The Scoreboard: A'ja Wilson Makes WNBA History
From Wilson’s fourth MVP to McLaughlin-Levrone’s record-breaking run, Sha’Carri’s golden anchor, Caleb Williams’ breakout, and Howard’s rivalry triumph.
09/22/2025
02:52
The Scoreboard: Ousmane Dembélé Makes Ballon d’Or History
Dembélé makes Ballon d’Or history, Chawinga powers Kansas City to a title, and Banda proves she deserves her flowers in this week’s Scoreboard.
09/24/2025
02:45
The Scoreboard: A’ja Wilson Makes History
From Wilson’s record 4th WNBA MVP to Judge’s power surge, a fiery boxing presser, and Tatum’s future, this week’s Scoreboard delivers all the drama.
09/26/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025