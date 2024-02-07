BET AND WALMART PRESENTS: BLACK & UNLIMITED AT ABFF FT. LANCE GROSS, CARL JONES AND LAROYCE HAWKINS

07/02/2024

Calling All Dads! We partnered with @walmart and @americanblackfilmfestival to give Black Fathers the shine they deserve. During ABFF week, we followed the #BlackAndUnlimited filmmakers Khalid Abdulqaadir, Travis Wood, and Joshua Kissi as they prepared for their @nicecrowd American Black Film Festival debuts. Then we caught up with celebrity dads Carl Jones, Lance Gross, and LaRoyce Hawkins for a panel where they discussed their unique stories on Black Fatherhood.

More

04:01

