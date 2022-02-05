Accused NYC Subway Shooter Frank James Indicted On Federal Charges 05/09/2022
Prosecutors say James boarded a Brooklyn subway on April 12, put on a gas mask and ignited two smoke bombs before firing 33 shots.
Watching
01:08
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Says He'd 'Welcome' Colin Kaepernick 'With Open Arms'
“Listen, I believe in Colin Kaepernick, and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League,” Mark Davis said.
05/02/2022
01:09
White Upstate NY Teacher Makes Black Students Pick Cotton, Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson
The teacher is being investigated after allegedly instructing her predominantly Black class to pick seeds out of cotton.
05/02/2022
01:19
Squatters Found Inside Apartment When Residents Returned Home From Vacation
The suspects told the residents that they stole all of their property, including the kitchen cabinet doors, and called it a "learning experience" for the resident.
05/02/2022
01:01
Texas Man, Larry Woodruffe Found Guilty Of Killing 7-Year-Old Girl In Drive-By Shooting
Prosecutors say Woodruffe and Eric Black Jr. thought they were firing at rival drug dealers when they shot at the girl and her family.
05/03/2022
01:00
Autopsy Shows Fentanyl Overdose Killed Rookie San Jose Police Officer De'Jon Packer
He's remembered as a well-liked officer and college football star, but his death leaves unanswered questions.
05/03/2022
01:07
Memoir From Former Defense Secretary Alleges Trump Wanted Troops and Violence Against George Floyd Protesters
Mark Esper's new book alleges Trump repeatedly demanded George Floyd protesters be shot or beaten.
05/04/2022
01:23
Supreme Court Abortion Ruling Draft: Here's What You Should Know
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the draft to abolish abortion is genuine and vowed an investigation into the leak.
05/04/2022
01:00
Derek Chauvin's Plea Deal Accepted By A Federal Judge
"The plea deal, filed months ago, stated Chauvin's federal sentence could be between 17 and a little over 21 years, "assuming all good-time credit."
05/05/2022
01:01
President Biden Appoints Karine Jean Pierre as White House Press Secretary
Jean-Pierre will be the first Black woman and the first openly gay person to serve in the role.
05/06/2022
01:26
Atlanta Man Charged With Murder After Leaving 8-Month-Old Daughter In Car
The baby was reportedly left in a hot car while her father, 20-year-old Davied Whatley, went to pick up a gun that was being held in police property custody.
05/06/2022
01:05
05/09/2022
01:06
Former Michigan State And NBA Player Adreian Payne Fatally Shot At 31
Authorities identified the accused shooter as Lawrence Dority, who remained at the scene of the shooting.
05/10/2022
01:09
Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul’s Mother, Wife Physically Harassed During NBA Playoff Game
His mother reportedly had hands put on her while his wife was pushed in front of their children.
05/10/2022
01:07
Georgia Sheriff Charged With Groping TV's Judge Glenda Hatchett At Public Function
Thomas Brown, a former DeKalb County sheriff, says he witnessed Sheriff Kris Coody's "hand go down on her left breast."
05/11/2022
01:12
Rodney King's Daughter Tristan Discovered In Jail After Being Reported Missing
The King family filed a missing person report on May 6.
05/12/2022
01:11
Notorious Haitian Gang Leader Charged in D.C. Federal Court For Kidnapping 16 American Missionaries
The gang's second in command demanded $1 million in ransom per victim and threatened to kill the missionaries if it wasn't paid.
05/12/2022
01:01
Texas Mother Sentenced To Prison For Allowing 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry A 47-Year-Old Man
In 2017, Cherry Payton allowed her teen to marry Steven Carty due to her religion, the Hebrew Israelites' faith.
05/12/2022
01:37
Buffalo Shooting: Everything To Know About Suspect Payton Gendron
NBC News says he chose Buffalo because it's the city with the highest amount of Black residences near his hometown of Conklin, according to his manifesto.
05/16/2022
01:14
Three Louisiana Juvenile Escapees And Guard Accused Of Helping Them Captured At Texas Motel
Authorities didn't realize that the inmates were gone until shift change at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said.
05/17/2022
01:11
R. Kelly Allegedly Befriends Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James
Sources within the detainment center told the Daily News that the pair "sit[s] together and eat[s] together" and get along well.
05/17/2022
