BET Awards 2024 - Ladies First
07/11/2024
At the BET Awards 2024, ladies took center stage with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, GloRilla and more.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
06:27
BET Awards 2024 - Ladies First
At the BET Awards 2024, ladies took center stage with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, GloRilla and more.
07/11/2024
01:00
Megan Thee Stallion Leads 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards NominationsHip Hop Awards 2024
Megan Thee Stallion tops 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
09/18/2024
01:12
BET Current: Victoria Monét Shines with Deluxe Album
New music drops, Fat Joe pushes for healthcare reform, and Kaepernick stays determined for NFL return.
10/04/2024
01:07
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Latto’s Freestyles That Prove She’s a Hip Hop PowerhouseHip Hop Awards 2024
From bold bars to fierce delivery, Latto’s top freestyles solidify her reign as one of hip hop’s leading women.
10/07/2024
Exclusive
06:41
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Lookback — West Coast OGsHip Hop Awards 2024
Check out past performances from West Coast legends Ice Cube, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and more.
10/11/2024
01:44
BET Current: J. Cole Drops New Track and Talks Kendrick Lamar, Drake Feud
J. Cole drops a new track, Latto collaborates with viral Waffle House star, and LeBron discusses Bronny’s health.
10/11/2024
01:43
BET Current: Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary ‘In Her Words’ Premieres This Halloween
Catch up on Megan’s new documentary, 50 Cent’s Vegas residency, and Big Tigger’s first child announcement.
10/15/2024
Exclusive
07:43
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Breakout Artist WinnersHip Hop Awards 2024
Breakthrough Artist winners GloRilla, DaBaby and Cardi B tear up the BET Hip Hop Awards stage through the years with performances of their hit songs.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
30:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 – 24 in 30Hip Hop Awards 2024
The 2024 Hip Hop Awards was such a hit, we remixed it into a 10-minute rebroadcast to capture the nights biggest performances and moments, as well as the hottest outfits and looks! Presented by Valentino.
10/18/2024
01:00
"One Of Them Days" Starring SZA & Keke Palmer, Produced by Issa Rae. In Theaters January 17th!
#OneOfThemDays is in theaters now! Starring #SZA & #KekePalmer and produced by Issa Rae, this hilarious adventure about friendship is one you can’t miss! Get tickets!
01/14/2025
Highlight
05:31
Celebrating Black Excellence Though NAACP Image Awards Facts56th NAACP Image Awards
Did you know these incredible facts about your favorite Black artists? Join BET and the 56th NAACP Image Awards in celebrating Black Excellence with facts about Ayo Edebiri, Colman Domingo, and Keke Palmer.
02/20/2025
14:51
The 56th NAACP Image Awards in 15 Minutes56th NAACP Image Awards
Look back at big moments from the 56th NAACP Image Awards, from host Deon Cole's best jokes to Vice President Kamala Harris's powerful honoree speech, in this recap sponsored by Infiniti.
02/27/2025
Highlight
10:16
106 & Park Throwbacks - Black Actress Rising Stars56th NAACP Image Awards
Keke Palmer, Meagan Good, Zoe Saldaña and more NAACP Image Awards nominees chat about their careers in these throwback 106 & Park interviews.
02/28/2025
01:17
BET Current: Lauryn Hill Delivers Tearful Tribute to Roberta Flack at Memorial Service
The Grammy-winning singer honored Flack’s impact with a powerful rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”
03/13/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
01:13
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: 5 Iconic Musical Contributions from Ms. Lauryn Hill
The music icon graced the stage for a rare performance at the BET Awards 2024.
05/02/2025
01:36
Behind the Scenes with Victoria Monét and HazelBET Immersed
Go behind the lens with Victoria Monét and her daughter Hazel during their heartwarming shoot—moments of music, magic, and making memories.
05/07/2025
20:14
Victoria Monét on Motherhood, Music, and Making Her MarkBET Immersed
Watch the full interview with Victoria Monét as she opens up about raising Hazel, winning big after years behind the scenes, and why this is just the beginning of her mogul era.
05/07/2025
Exclusive
08:43
BET Awards Lookback - Legendary Acceptance SpeechesBET Awards 2025
Revisit some of the best BET Awards speeches, featuring wise words from Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne, plus the Whitney Houston speech that launched a million memes.
05/08/2025
01:31
BET Current: Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and More Grace 2025 Met Gala Carpet
Coco Jones, Diana Ross and Tyler Perry also wore looks that fit the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme.
05/09/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024