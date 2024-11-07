BET Awards 2024 - Ladies First

07/11/2024

At the BET Awards 2024, ladies took center stage with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, GloRilla and more.

06:27

01:00

Megan Thee Stallion Leads 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations
Hip Hop Awards 2024

Megan Thee Stallion tops 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
09/18/2024
01:12

BET Current: Victoria Monét Shines with Deluxe Album

New music drops, Fat Joe pushes for healthcare reform, and Kaepernick stays determined for NFL return.
10/04/2024
01:07

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Latto’s Freestyles That Prove She’s a Hip Hop Powerhouse
Hip Hop Awards 2024

From bold bars to fierce delivery, Latto’s top freestyles solidify her reign as one of hip hop’s leading women.
10/07/2024
Exclusive
06:41

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Lookback — West Coast OGs
Hip Hop Awards 2024

Check out past performances from West Coast legends Ice Cube, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and more.
10/11/2024
01:44

BET Current: J. Cole Drops New Track and Talks Kendrick Lamar, Drake Feud

J. Cole drops a new track, Latto collaborates with viral Waffle House star, and LeBron discusses Bronny’s health.
10/11/2024
01:43

BET Current: Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary ‘In Her Words’ Premieres This Halloween

Catch up on Megan’s new documentary, 50 Cent’s Vegas residency, and Big Tigger’s first child announcement.
10/15/2024
Exclusive
07:43

BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Breakout Artist Winners
Hip Hop Awards 2024

Breakthrough Artist winners GloRilla, DaBaby and Cardi B tear up the BET Hip Hop Awards stage through the years with performances of their hit songs.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
30:00

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 – 24 in 30
Hip Hop Awards 2024

The 2024 Hip Hop Awards was such a hit, we remixed it into a 10-minute rebroadcast to capture the nights biggest performances and moments, as well as the hottest outfits and looks! Presented by Valentino.
10/18/2024
01:00

"One Of Them Days" Starring SZA & Keke Palmer, Produced by Issa Rae. In Theaters January 17th!

#OneOfThemDays is in theaters now! Starring #SZA & #KekePalmer and produced by Issa Rae, this hilarious adventure about friendship is one you can’t miss! Get tickets!
01/14/2025
Highlight
05:31

Celebrating Black Excellence Though NAACP Image Awards Facts
56th NAACP Image Awards

Did you know these incredible facts about your favorite Black artists? Join BET and the 56th NAACP Image Awards in celebrating Black Excellence with facts about Ayo Edebiri, Colman Domingo, and Keke Palmer.
02/20/2025
14:51

The 56th NAACP Image Awards in 15 Minutes
56th NAACP Image Awards

Look back at big moments from the 56th NAACP Image Awards, from host Deon Cole's best jokes to Vice President Kamala Harris's powerful honoree speech, in this recap sponsored by Infiniti.
02/27/2025
Highlight
10:16

106 & Park Throwbacks - Black Actress Rising Stars
56th NAACP Image Awards

Keke Palmer, Meagan Good, Zoe Saldaña and more NAACP Image Awards nominees chat about their careers in these throwback 106 & Park interviews.
02/28/2025
01:17

BET Current: Lauryn Hill Delivers Tearful Tribute to Roberta Flack at Memorial Service

The Grammy-winning singer honored Flack’s impact with a powerful rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”
03/13/2025
00:57

BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024

From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
01:13

BET Current: BET Awards 2025: 5 Iconic Musical Contributions from Ms. Lauryn Hill

The music icon graced the stage for a rare performance at the BET Awards 2024.
05/02/2025
01:36

Behind the Scenes with Victoria Monét and Hazel
BET Immersed

Go behind the lens with Victoria Monét and her daughter Hazel during their heartwarming shoot—moments of music, magic, and making memories.
05/07/2025
20:14

Victoria Monét on Motherhood, Music, and Making Her Mark
BET Immersed

Watch the full interview with Victoria Monét as she opens up about raising Hazel, winning big after years behind the scenes, and why this is just the beginning of her mogul era.
05/07/2025
Exclusive
08:43

BET Awards Lookback - Legendary Acceptance Speeches
BET Awards 2025

Revisit some of the best BET Awards speeches, featuring wise words from Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne, plus the Whitney Houston speech that launched a million memes.
05/08/2025
01:31

BET Current: Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and More Grace 2025 Met Gala Carpet

Coco Jones, Diana Ross and Tyler Perry also wore looks that fit the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme.
05/09/2025
Exclusive
29:51

The BET Awards 2025 in 30 Minutes, Presented by State Farm®
BET Awards 2025

Relive the best BET Awards 2025 moments, including Jamie Foxx's emotional speech, Teyana Taylor's performance and much more, in this recap presented by State Farm.
06/27/2025
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 Trailer
Tyler Perry's The OvalS6

The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00

For the Fellas All-New Episode Trailer
For the FellasS1

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30

Average Joe Trailer

A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30

The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024