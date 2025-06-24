BET Current: ICE Questions Youth Baseball Team in NYC Park, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell Are Engaged, and Lizzo Speaks Out on Body Shaming
07/14/2025
On today’s BET Current: A youth coach says ICE agents confronted his all-American team on the Upper West Side, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell are headed down the aisle, and Lizzo delivers a heartfelt message on body acceptance.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
01:00
Pepsi Experience at BET Experience
At the 2025 BET Experience, Pepsi pulled up with a bold challenge — and the crowd was ready! We let the people decide which Zero Sugar hits harder… and the verdict? Pepsi Zero Sugar is the better tasting Zero. Take the challenge yourself and see what the hype is about.
06/24/2025
Exclusive
01:55
Burger King brought the heat to the BET Experience
Burger King brought the heat to the BET Experience BK Block Party
06/24/2025
02:36
BET Current: Karmelo Indicted, Halle and DDG Clash in Court, and Marilyn Mosby Walks Free
On today’s BET Current: A Texas teen faces trial for a deadly school altercation, Halle Bailey and DDG’s custody fight spans continents, and Marilyn Mosby finishes her sentence and steps into a new chapter.
06/25/2025
03:01
BET Current: Tracee Ellis Ross' “Girlfriends” Comeback, Will Smith’s Mic Drop & Adriana Smith’s Heartbreaking Story
Tracee Ellis Ross reunites the 'Girlfriends' crew for Pattern Beauty’s first TV spot, Will Smith claps back in a new freestyle, and Georgia’s abortion ban sparks outrage after Adriana Smith’s tragic death and miracle birth.
06/30/2025
02:43
BET Current: Black Women's Health Crisis, Quinta's Privacy Plea & Tupac's Ashes
From the alarming rise in uterine cancer among Black women to Quinta Brunson speaking out on her divorce going public, and Suge Knight’s wild Tupac ashes claim—BET Current dives into the headlines.
07/02/2025
01:30
The Impact Report: Brain‑Dead Pregnancy and Voting Rights Battles
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/03/2025
02:57
BET Current: Venus Opens Up on Fibroids, Essence Fest Faces Heat, and Chris Paul Eyes Retirement
Venus Williams gets candid about years of fibroid pain, Essence Festival defends Lauryn Hill after a late set sparks backlash, and NBA legend Chris Paul hints he’s playing his final season.
07/08/2025
01:38
The Impact Report: An Update on Flint’s Water Crisis, Black Land Loss, and Reproductive Justice
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/11/2025
02:34
BET Current: ICE Questions Youth Baseball Team in NYC Park, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell Are Engaged, and Lizzo Speaks Out on Body Shaming
On today’s BET Current: A youth coach says ICE agents confronted his all-American team on the Upper West Side, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell are headed down the aisle, and Lizzo delivers a heartfelt message on body acceptance.
07/14/2025
02:53
BET Current: Rihanna’s Raising Rebels, Shaq Checks RGIII Over Angel Reese, and Wemby’s Back on the Court
Rihanna shows up glowing (and growing) at the Smurfs premiere with her sons and baby bump in tow, Shaquille O’Neal fiercely defends Angel Reese amid RGIII’s racist trolling, and Victor Wembanyama gets cleared to hoop again after a scary injury pause.
07/17/2025
01:37
The Impact Report: Climate Crisis, the IRS, and the New Fight for Education Rights
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/17/2025
02:38
BET Current: Caitlin Clark, WNBA All-Stars Demand Better Pay; Sexyy Red Doubles Down on Drake; Meagan Good Eyes Motherhood
Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, and over 40 WNBA stars rally for real change during All-Star weekend negotiations. Sexyy Red makes it known she’s sticking beside Drake despi
07/21/2025
01:37
The Impact Report: Why the Fight for Black Equity Is in a State of Emergency
From slashed funding at historic institutions to rising student debt at HBCUs, Black communities are facing coordinated threats masked as policy shifts. Here’s what you need to know this week—and why it matters more than ever.
07/24/2025
02:35
BET Current: Denzel Washington Talks Faith, Turning Down Roles, and His New Film 'Highest 2 Lowest'
The legendary actor says he only takes on projects that feel right in his spirit as he reunites with Spike Lee and Jeffrey Wright.
08/11/2025
01:46
The Impact Report: From Philanthropy to Policing: How This Week’s Power Shifts Will Shape Black America
A $200 million Black Freedom Fund, a federal takeover of D.C.’s police, and escalating federal overreach reveal the sweeping changes—and risks—facing Black communities now.
08/15/2025
02:39
BET Current: Venus Williams Gets a Barbie, Texas Dems Return to the Fight, and Stimulus Rumors Debunked
While Venus is immortalized in doll form for her Grand Slam legacy and equal pay fight, Texas Democrats trickle back after stalling GOP redistricting plans. Meanwhile, the IRS confirms: no new stimulus checks are coming—despite online buzz.
08/19/2025
01:21
The Impact Report: How Policy Shifts Are Reshaping Black America
From the fight for Black seniors to Texas redistricting battles, this week’s breakdown tracks the policies, protests, and power plays shaping our communities.
08/21/2025
02:33
BET Current: Howard Faces Leadership Shake-Up, Kobe Biopic Announced, and Michelle Obama Gets Candid
Howard searches for a new president, Warner Bros. develops a Kobe Bryant draft-day film, and Michelle Obama opens up about parenting.
08/26/2025
02:07
BET Current: Meg’s Legal Mariachi Moment, Ayanna Pressley Speaks Out, & Thugger’s Confession Goes Public
From Megan Thee Stallion’s viral lawsuit delivery to Congress pushing for Black women’s economic justice — plus childcare wins and hip hop heartbreak.
09/10/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025