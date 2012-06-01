See The Former Diddy Signed MC That's Back In Battle Rap Ring 06/02/2021
E-ness and Bones Brigante go head to head in a rap battle royale.
106 & ParkS2012 Relly's Third Win in a Row
Relly steamrolls to another Freestyle Friday victory.
01/06/2012
106 & ParkS2012 Freestyle Friday Finals: History
Relly vs Syahboy will make history.
04/05/2012
BET Experience 2019Check Out What Went Down With The BETX Live Freestyle!
The battle was hard-fought, and our four MCs all did their thing, but Stitch repping 'The 6' came out with the 'W.' You gotta hear the scathing bars he spit at his competitors. #Ether
06/23/2018
Grad Season: The Comb Twins Fashionably Graduate Middle-School And Their Smiles Are Seriously Heartwarming
D'Lila Star and Jessie James, Diddy's twin daughters, are officially headed to high school!
06/01/2021
A Rap Battle Every MC Should Watch
This get hella heated as Reed Dollaz and K Walker battle each other.
06/02/2021
Punch Lines: Michael B. Jordan Talks ‘Creed II,’ Ballet And Battle Rap
The actor breaks down how getting in the ring as an MC is the same as prepping your next TKO.
06/02/2021
Seeing Double! Nick Cannon, Sean Combs, And Other Celebrities Who Are Proud Parents Of Twins
These celebrities are proud parents of the cutest twins.
06/24/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021