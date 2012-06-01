See The Former Diddy Signed MC That's Back In Battle Rap Ring
06/02/2021

E-ness and Bones Brigante go head to head in a rap battle royale.

01:51

106 & ParkS2012
Relly's Third Win in a Row

Relly steamrolls to another Freestyle Friday victory.
01/06/2012
01:51

106 & ParkS2012
Relly's Story

Relly tells 106 & Park his story.
04/05/2012
01:09

106 & ParkS2012
Freestyle Friday Finals: History

Relly vs Syahboy will make history.
04/05/2012
01:43

BET Experience 2019
Check Out What Went Down With The BETX Live Freestyle!

The battle was hard-fought, and our four MCs all did their thing, but Stitch repping 'The 6' came out with the 'W.' You gotta hear the scathing bars he spit at his competitors. #Ether
06/23/2018
01:10

Grad Season: The Comb Twins Fashionably Graduate Middle-School And Their Smiles Are Seriously Heartwarming

D'Lila Star and Jessie James, Diddy's twin daughters, are officially headed to high school!
06/01/2021
11:03

A Rap Battle Every MC Should Watch

This get hella heated as Reed Dollaz and K Walker battle each other.
06/02/2021
03:33

Punch Lines: Michael B. Jordan Talks ‘Creed II,’ Ballet And Battle Rap

The actor breaks down how getting in the ring as an MC is the same as prepping your next TKO.
06/02/2021
14:21

01:13

Seeing Double! Nick Cannon, Sean Combs, And Other Celebrities Who Are Proud Parents Of Twins

These celebrities are proud parents of the cutest twins.
06/24/2021
01:10

Diddy Says He Is Starting A Record Label For R&B Artists

“I feel like R&B was abandoned, and it’s a part of our African American culture,” said the 51-year-old mogul.
08/05/2021
