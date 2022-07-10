HBCU Phenom: Sean 'Diddy' Combs -- From Howard U To Superstardom
10/21/2022

Starting out at HU in the late 80s, the Harlem-bred impresario moved from the campus to being one of the most prolific creators in music history.

03:07

HBCU Party Anthems: 'Before I Let Go' By Frankie Beverly and Maze

A salute to a Black classic synonymous with family, school and wedding celebrations that has a special place in the heart of HBCUs
10/07/2022
04:56

Black College Love: HBCUs Impact On Pop Culture Moments.

Did an HBCU romance have an impact on your love life? Here's how love at Black Colleges influence so much mainstream culture
10/12/2022
03:37

HBCU Party Anthems: 'Da Butt' by EU

Now regarded as a classic, the song introduced everyone to go-go music, something that had long been a mainstay of HBCUs near Washington D.C.
10/18/2022
03:45

04:20

HBCU Party Anthems: Wipe Me Down

Why Boosie Badazz's 2006 Hit Still Packs College Parties
10/28/2022
