Regina King Makes First Public Appearance Since Her Son's Tragic Death 06/13/2022
Ian Alexander Jr. reportedly died by suicide in January, just days before his 26th birthday.
01:15
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Quinta Brunson
The 'Abbott Elementary' creator is nominated for 'Best Actress.'
06/09/2022
01:02
Dave Chappelle And Chris Rock To Headline New Comedy Show
Both comedians have been in the news regarding their on-stage attacks this year.
06/09/2022
01:23
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Sterling K. Brown
The St. Louis native is nominated for 'Best Actor!'
06/10/2022
01:09
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Forest Whitaker
The Academy Award winner is nominated for 'Best Actor!'
06/10/2022
01:01
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Opens Up About The Bond She's Built With One Of Nick Cannon's Baby's Moms!
TMZ reports the DJ, who welcomed twin boys with Cannon in June 2021, is expecting her third child with the actor.
06/10/2022
01:23
LisaRaye Shares An Interesting Theory On Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Split
“When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that’s what you’re looking for, but I will say that she’s young still,” she said.
06/10/2022
01:10
Snoop Dogg Gives His Full Time Blunt Roller A Raise
His full-time blunt roller initially made $40,000 a year.
06/10/2022
07:20
P-Valley: J. Alphonse Nicholson Says Fans Will See Highs And Lows Between Uncle Clifford, Lil Murda For S2
Shannon Thorton also shares with BET.com that the relationship between Keyshawn and Diamond will still have viewers on the edge of their seats!
06/10/2022
05:07
Nicco Annan Hopes Fans Will "Take Off Their Shackles" For P-Valley S2
Brandee Evans also chimed in the conversation and shared how viewers will dig into Mercedes' backstory in S2.
06/13/2022
01:18
Azealia Banks Storms Off Stage After Rant At Miami Pride Concert
"Wynwood Pride was way too ghetto. I had to bounce," she tweeted, according to PEOPLE, after some fans booed her and her microphone was cut off.
06/13/2022
01:01
01:01
Blac Chyna Knocked Down During Celebrity Boxing Match
Despite the knock down, the match ended in a draw, with both stars calling the decision "bulls**t."
06/13/2022
03:20
Tylenol Celebrates Dads Without Limits
In honor of Father's Day and Juneteenth, Tylenol is celebrating #DadsWithoutLimits by partnering with the Black American Dad Foundation, which provides a vast range of resources to champion the advancement of Black fathers. BET is proud to help Tylenol amplify the stories of many dads whose care is felt deeply and helps foster an uplifting environment for the people they love.
06/13/2022
01:26
BET Awards 2022: Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award
With a career spanning over two decades, Diddy is not only a music mogul but also an entrepreneur.
06/14/2022
01:07
Tyler Perry Is Reportedly Building A Luxe $100 Million Mansion Outside Of Atlanta
The home features approximately 40,000 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.
06/14/2022
01:08
'Welcome To Sweetie Pies' Miss Robbie Continues To Support Son, Amid Alleged Hit Man Hire To Kill His Nephew
Reports say Timothy Norman took out several life insurance policies on Andre Montgomery, totaling over $400,000, and attempted to cash in just days after his death.
06/14/2022
01:02
Police Detective To Testify That YNW Melly Was Triggerman In Death Of Two Friends
Melly and Cortlen Henry were charged with the double homicide of their friends, after Melly allegedly shot the men before they reportedly staged the scene to look like a drive-by.
06/14/2022
01:21
Jessica White Denies Being Pregnant By Nick Cannon: 'I Do Not Belong Apart Of Tabloid Flutter'
"Stay the hell out of my uterus because it's invasive and disgusting especially to someone who has fertility issues," White posted on Instagram.
06/15/2022
01:25
Tyler Perry Addresses Oscar's Slap, Says He Is Friends With Chris Rock and Will Smith
"I was there close up. I left early to go and check on Chris because it was wrong in no uncertain terms," Perry explained.
06/15/2022
01:02
'The Wendy Williams Show' Is Officially Canceled After 13 Years in Syndication
Williams will not be present for the final episode, which airs Friday, June 17.
06/15/2022
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022