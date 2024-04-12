BET Talks: Honoring the Legacy of Irv Gotti
02/18/2025
BET pays tribute to Irving "Irv Gotti" Lorenzo, the visionary behind Murder Inc. Records, celebrating his impact on hip-hop, R&B, and music storytelling through exclusive interviews and archival footage.
15:10
BET Talks: Dave East & AraabMuzik on Collaboration, Culture, and Creativity
Dave East and AraabMuzik dive into their creative process, the cultural impact of their music, and the grind that keeps them authentic in an ever-evolving industry.
12/04/2024
28:03
BET Talks: JoeyBada$$ on Career Highs, Hard Truths, and a BET Ban
The award-winning rapper-turned-actor opens up about his Clive Davis Artist-in-Residence honor, Oscar-winning film, first stop-and-frisk experience, new music plans, and how he got banned from 106 & Park and the BET offices.
12/04/2024
17:14
BET Talks: Akon on His Journey, Iconic Collaborations, and New Music
Akon shares his rise to fame, legendary collaborations, and the inspiration behind his new single, 'Beautiful Day,' while setting the record straight on internet rumors.
12/09/2024
20:08
BET Talks: Ferg Gets Real: From Harlem’s Streets to Global Spotlight
In the latest episode of BET Talks, artist and style innovator Ferg dives deep into his journey, creative process, and evolution as a solo artist.
12/13/2024
16:40
BET Talks: Leon Thomas From Child Star to Grammy-Winning Powerhouse
The actor-turned-music prodigy shares his creative journey, lessons learned, and evolution in the entertainment industry.
12/17/2024
16:34
BET Talks: Paul Wall on Family, Love, and Securing the Bag
Hip-hop legend Paul Wall shares his journey, from falling in love at first sight to dropping gems on life, music, and success.
12/19/2024
22:43
BET Talks: Eric Bellinger on Music, Love, and Purpose
Grammy-winning artist Eric Bellinger sits down to discuss his latest tour and album, offering a glimpse into the heartfelt stories behind his music.
01/02/2025
33:05
BET Talks: Rapsody on Lyrical Storytelling and the Power of Black Womanhood
Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody reflects on her artistic evolution, the influence of icons like Phylicia Rashad, and how she balances authenticity and artistry in hip-hop.
01/14/2025
46:24
BET Talks: Muni Long on Her Rise to Stardom and Staying Bold
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Muni Long discusses her journey from hitmaker to headliner, her creative evolution, and the fearless attitude driving her success.
01/28/2025
14:25
BET Talks: Melanie Fiona on Motherhood, Music, and Embracing New Beginnings
Grammy-winning artist Melanie Fiona opens up about her new album, life lessons, and stepping into her next chapter with confidence and purpose.
02/07/2025
04:32
12:09
BET Talks: Jacquees & Dej Loaf on Music, Creativity, and Their Latest Album
Jacquees and Dej Loaf open up about their new album, the inspiration behind their music, and what fans can expect from their latest collaboration.
02/25/2025
20:01
BET Talks: War & Treaty on Love, Legacy, and Redefining Soul Music
The powerhouse duo War & Treaty opens up about their new album, the meaning behind their name, and Tanya’s journey from Bad Boy signee to one of today’s most soulful voices.
03/04/2025
01:17
Ashanti on Love, Legacy & Paving the Way for Women in Music
In honor of Women’s History Month, Ashanti reflects on her iconic BET moments, her evolution from ‘106 & Park’ to Hollywood, and what’s next in love, music, and film.
03/05/2025
01:19
Buddy Red on Finding His Sound: Why He Chose Blues and Rock
T.I.’s son, Domani Harris aka Buddy Red, is stepping out of his father’s shadow and into his own musical identity, embracing blues and rock influences to forge a unique path.
03/05/2025
01:10
Omarion Opens Up About B2K’s Legacy and His Distance from Fo
The R&B star reflects on his journey with B2K, why he’s choosing to honor their impact, and where he stands with his former group members today.
03/05/2025
01:18
BET Current: 10 Essential Songs to Celebrate Angie Stone’s Legacy
From soulful anthems to timeless love songs, Angie Stone’s music has left an undeniable mark on R&B and neo-soul. Here are 10 tracks that define her legendary career.
03/07/2025
01:16
BET Current: Willie Jones Drops 'Silverado,' Talks New EP, ‘Cowboy Carter’
The country music artist, who collaborated with Beyoncé on “Just For Fun,” plans to release his forthcoming EP this year.
03/07/2025
01:22
BET Current: 10 Iconic Roy Ayers Samples That Defined Hip-Hop and R&B
A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, and Tyler, The Creator are just a few artists who turned Ayers’ music into timeless hits.
03/07/2025
14:47
BET Talks: Lola Brooke on Music, Growth, and Her Soft Girl Era
Lola Brooke gives an unfiltered look into her new album, embracing her softer side, and revealing her singing voice for the first time—all while staying true to her roots.
03/10/2025
