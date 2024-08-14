BET Current: Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary ‘In Her Words’ Premieres This Halloween
10/15/2024
Catch up on Megan’s new documentary, 50 Cent’s Vegas residency, and Big Tigger’s first child announcement.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:00
Karen Bass Shatters Barriers as First Black Woman to Accept Olympic Flag
Karen Bass makes history by accepting the Olympic flag at Paris 2024.
08/14/2024
00:59
Jermaine Dupri, Dr. Dre, and Crazy Legs Critique Breakdancing’s Olympic Debut
Hip-hop legends react with mixed feelings to breakdancing in the Olympics.
08/15/2024
01:00
Progress and Setbacks in Black Voter Suppression
Exploring the history and ongoing challenges of Black voter suppression in America.
08/16/2024
01:02
Chinx Murder Suspect Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison
Suspect in Chinx’s murder sentenced to 23 years behind bars.
08/16/2024
01:23
Kamala Harris Takes Aim at Rising Costs with Bold New Policy
Kamala Harris introduces a policy targeting rising living expenses.
08/19/2024
00:59
Sean Kingston and Mother Face Wire Fraud Conspiracy Charges
Sean Kingston and his mother are set for arraignment on state wire fraud conspiracy charges, sparking legal challenges for the singer and his family.
08/27/2024
01:00
LeBron James Explains Why Bronny Can’t Call Him ‘Dad’ During Games
LeBron James says Bronny must call him ‘LeBron’ on the court to maintain focus and professionalism.
08/28/2024
01:01
Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested and Taken into Federal Custody
Sean “Diddy” Combs is arrested and placed in federal custody.
09/18/2024
01:07
Sean “Diddy” Combs Denied Bail Again, Remains in Custody Until Trial
Diddy denied bail on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, stays in custody.
09/19/2024
01:42
BET Current: T.I. Announces Retirement: “I Don’t Need the Money Anymore”
T.I. announces retirement, Atlanta mourns Wanda Smith, Kamala Harris unveils Opportunity Agenda, and Jason Lee pursues politics.
10/14/2024
01:43
BET Current: Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary ‘In Her Words’ Premieres This Halloween
Catch up on Megan’s new documentary, 50 Cent’s Vegas residency, and Big Tigger’s first child announcement.
10/15/2024
01:34
BET Current: Kendrick Lamar Dominates BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 with Eight Wins
Kendrick Lamar wins big, Fat Joe celebrates Ashanti’s baby, Ananda Lewis shares cancer update, Angel Reese discusses WNBA pay, and Toni Vaz passes at 101.
10/18/2024
01:29
BET Current: LL Cool J Reflects on Sex Symbol Status and Impact on His Marriage
LL Cool J opens up about his image, Kendrick Lamar discusses “Not Like Us,” and Method Man faces remix frustrations.
10/22/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Churchy Trailer
A young pastor faces the challenges of leading a small-town church on this BET+ original series, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
11/05/2024
Trailer
00:30
Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 6 Trailer
Being drama-free is just an illusion when Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 6 premieres on November 18 at 8/7c on VH1.
11/01/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer
The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024