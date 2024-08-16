BET Current: Remembering Quincy Jones' Legacy
11/04/2024
Quincy Jones, celebrated Grammy-winning producer of Michael Jackson’s albums and The Color Purple, has passed, leaving an indelible legacy in music, film, and social activism.
01:02
Chinx Murder Suspect Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison
Suspect in Chinx’s murder sentenced to 23 years behind bars.
08/16/2024
01:23
Kamala Harris Takes Aim at Rising Costs with Bold New Policy
Kamala Harris introduces a policy targeting rising living expenses.
08/19/2024
00:59
Sean Kingston and Mother Face Wire Fraud Conspiracy Charges
Sean Kingston and his mother are set for arraignment on state wire fraud conspiracy charges, sparking legal challenges for the singer and his family.
08/27/2024
01:00
LeBron James Explains Why Bronny Can’t Call Him ‘Dad’ During Games
LeBron James says Bronny must call him ‘LeBron’ on the court to maintain focus and professionalism.
08/28/2024
01:01
Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested and Taken into Federal Custody
Sean “Diddy” Combs is arrested and placed in federal custody.
09/18/2024
01:07
Sean “Diddy” Combs Denied Bail Again, Remains in Custody Until Trial
Diddy denied bail on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, stays in custody.
09/19/2024
01:42
BET Current: T.I. Announces Retirement: “I Don’t Need the Money Anymore”
T.I. announces retirement, Atlanta mourns Wanda Smith, Kamala Harris unveils Opportunity Agenda, and Jason Lee pursues politics.
10/14/2024
01:43
BET Current: Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary ‘In Her Words’ Premieres This Halloween
Catch up on Megan’s new documentary, 50 Cent’s Vegas residency, and Big Tigger’s first child announcement.
10/15/2024
01:34
BET Current: Kendrick Lamar Dominates BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 with Eight Wins
Kendrick Lamar wins big, Fat Joe celebrates Ashanti’s baby, Ananda Lewis shares cancer update, Angel Reese discusses WNBA pay, and Toni Vaz passes at 101.
10/18/2024
01:29
BET Current: LL Cool J Reflects on Sex Symbol Status and Impact on His Marriage
LL Cool J opens up about his image, Kendrick Lamar discusses “Not Like Us,” and Method Man faces remix frustrations.
10/22/2024
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer
The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024