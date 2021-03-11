Stevie J And Faith Evans Are Divorcing After Three Years Of Marriage 11/10/2021
In July 2018, the pair tied the knot in their Las Vegas hotel room, which was a surprise to their friends, family, and fans.
Watching
01:14
'The Wendy Williams Show' Ratings Have Gone Up During Williams' Absence
Guest hosts have been filling in the purple chair while she deals with health issues.
11/03/2021
01:17
Mekhi Phifer Felt "Obligation To Do These Brothers Justice" In Classic Film 'Paid In Full'
The actor said he never met Rich Porter, but "grew up knowing the legend of these kats and had to represent the humanity in the choices they made."
11/04/2021
01:10
NeNe Leakes Is Ready For 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Return To Address "Unfinished Business"
"I'm okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things," the reality star said about reclaiming her peach.
11/05/2021
01:39
Paula Patton On Why She Doesn't Identify As Biracial
"I've always found that to be an offensive term," Patton revealed.
11/05/2021
01:14
'The Harder They Fall:' Chadwick Boseman Featured In Tribute
In one scene, while Idris Elba's character is being transported on a train, the name of it has a subtle honor to Boseman.
11/05/2021
01:11
Amber Rose Reveals Exactly Why She's Getting Liposuction To Enhance Her Post-Pregnancy Figure
"I had two C-sections with my boys, and it kind of makes my stomach poke out a little bit,' the model explained on Instagram on Nov. 3.
11/05/2021
01:51
ESPN’s Jay Williams Grills Stephen A. Smith Over COVID Vaccination Consistency Between Kyrie Irving And Aaron Rodgers
Williams' did not hold his tongue on a recent "First Take" episode, where he called out Smith for his drastically different reactions to vaccination controversy.
11/05/2021
01:08
Eve Takes Hiatus From ABC Series 'Queens' Due To Pregnancy
She'll still appear in the majority of the first season, which is airing now, and her character will be set up so she can easily return if there is a second season.
11/08/2021
01:05
Bodybuilding Champion Shawn Rhoden Dead At 46
The former Mr. Olympia reportedly suffered a massive heart attack.
11/08/2021
01:18
Will Smith Reveals Why Jaden Smith Wanted To Be Emancipated At 15 After Movie Flop
"'After Earth' was an abysmal box office and critical failure. And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit," Smith detailed in his new memoir.
11/10/2021
01:16
Stevie J And Faith Evans Are Divorcing After Three Years Of Marriage
In July 2018, the pair tied the knot in their Las Vegas hotel room, which was a surprise to their friends, family, and fans.
11/10/2021
01:30
Venus Williams Says She And Serena Are 'Each Other's Hero'
The sisters' rise to tennis greatness is depicted in the film 'King Richard' coming to theaters and HBO Max on Nov. 19.
11/11/2021
01:13
Nazanin Mandi Speaks On 'Real Love' Weeks Following Her Separation From Singer Miguel
Nazanin has not lost hope in finding true love despite the breakup.
11/12/2021
01:54
Faith Evans Is The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Throughout her career, Evans has kept the head-turning hairdos coming.
11/15/2021
01:25
La La Anthony Reveals She Underwent Emergency Heart Surgery In June
In a recent interview, Anthony revealed that the day after Memorial Day, she began feeling lightheaded, and her son said how she didn't look like herself.
11/16/2021
01:12
Mommy-And-Me! Serena Williams And Her Daughter Olympia Strut Onto The Red Carpet In Custom Catsuits
Plus, see other celebrity moms with their kids.
11/16/2021
01:25
Nick Cannon Talks Holiday Shopping For His Seven Children: 'Holidays Are Scary For Me'
"I literally have to become Santa Claus. Christmas Eve. I jump in my sleigh, and I get to getting across the country," he explained during a recent interview.
11/17/2021
01:11
Remy Ma And Fat Joe Will Guest Host 'The Wendy Williams Show'
The rappers are scheduled to take over during Thanksgiving week on Tuesday (Nov. 23) and Wednesday (Nov. 24).
11/17/2021
01:16
Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Get Engaged— Here’s How He Popped The Question With A HUGE Diamond Ring!
The soon-to-be bride recapped the big engagement, which included fireworks!
11/17/2021
01:45
Serena Williams Credits Her Mom For Supporting Family After Dad Quit His Job
"My dad at one point was working, and then, he stopped," Serena revealed during a Red Table Talk sit-down.
11/17/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
11/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Klutch Academy Trailer
Kenya Barris and Rich Paul present Klutch Academy, a docuseries about six players on the road to the NBA draft that goes behind the business of basketball, premiering November 23 at 11/10c.
11/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021