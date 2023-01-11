Soul Train Awards 2023: 5 Songs by Tems That Perfectly Showcase Her Artistry and Range
11/01/2023
When Lagos-native Tems burst into the scene with her powerful vocals on Wizkid’s Grammy-nominated hit song “Essence,” she blew fans away and, three years later, has continued to show the power of her artistry.
03:07
Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Lizzo Tracks Guaranteed to Get You on the Dance Floor
If there is one artist who can get you moving on the dancefloor, it is Lizzo. From her hit funk song, “Juice,” to “About Damn Time,” it is clear that Lizzo knows how to start any party and keep it going.
11/16/2023
01:33
Soul Train Awards 2023: 8 Times 21 Savage Unleashed on a Sultry Beat
Get ready for a night of music, rhythm, and recognition as the “Soul Train Awards” 2023 gears up to honor the brightest talents in the industry.
11/16/2023
02:03
Soul Train Awards 2023: Unearthing 5 Hidden Sultry Gems From T-Pain
Beyond the mainstream hits, the Florida native has contributed several sultry singles to R&B and soul music.
11/16/2023
02:48
Beauty Through the Decades: Lloyd Boston Interviews Supermodel Beverly JohnsonBET Soul Train Awards 2023
A living icon, Johnson recalls the moment she became the first African American model to grace the cover of Vogue in 1974.
11/21/2023
Highlight
02:31
Shemar Moore: Never Off BeatBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Shemar Moore knew how to rule the Soul Train stage in this throwback set to Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more as he proves he's got flow.
11/25/2023
Performance
21:39
Icon Living - T-PainBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out some of the collaborations with Wale, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy and more that have helped cement T-Pain's status as an iconic producer and artist.
11/25/2023
Performance
01:46
Ne-Yo Gets Into Character for Cameo's "Candy"BET Soul Train Awards 2023
On Lip Sync Battle, Ne-Yo gets a full 80s makeover as he effortlessly hits all the right moves while performing "Candy" by Cameo.
11/25/2023
Performance
01:27
Karrueche Tran Performs Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow"BET Soul Train Awards 2023
On Lip Sync Battle, Karrueche Tran pulls out all the stops while lip syncing to Cardi B's breakout hit "Bodak Yellow," including acting out the story of the rapper's come up.
11/25/2023
Exclusive
09:38
I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Lisa WeldonBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Lisa Mapps-Weldon reflects on her start on local television before getting handpicked to dance on "Soul Train," which helped launch her career as a music video star.
11/28/2023
Highlight
01:19
Lip Sync Battle - Mike TysonBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Mike Tyson shows off his skills in a different type of competition in an energetic performance of Salt-N-Pepa's hit "Push It."
11/30/2023
Exclusive
10:39
Celebrity Highlights - Faith EvansBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Celebrate one of the all-time greats, Faith Evans, with her BET Soul Train Awards 2018 Lady of Soul acceptance speech and her music videos for "Burnin' Up (Remix)" and "I Love You."
11/30/2023
Exclusive
10:29
I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Wanda KnightBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Wanda Knight discusses how she ended up on the show, balancing her UCLA studies with her time on the dance floor, her signature moves and how she bounced back from a near-death experience.
11/30/2023
Exclusive
06:53
Celebrity Highlights - Janelle MonáeBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Janelle Monáe honors young girls of color at the BET Soul Train Awards 2010 and celebrates Black femme sexuality in their videos for "Lipstick Lover" and "Water Slide."
11/30/2023
Exclusive
02:30
It's a Vibe - Soul Train Line Scramble Board BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Look back at Soul Train dancers shuffling around letters on the show's famous scramble board to spell out the names of notable performers and figures in Black history.
11/30/2023
Exclusive
04:29
It's a Vibe - All About the CrownsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Cornrows, unique braiding techniques, afros and much more have been center stage at the Soul Train Awards over the years, showcasing the versatility and beauty of Black hair.
12/01/2023
Exclusive
20:42
Can't Get Enough of Anita BakerBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Spend time with platinum-selling, award-winning singer-songwriter Anita Baker and her videos for "Body and Soul," "I Apologize," "Just Because," "Talk to Me" and "Fairy Tales."
12/01/2023
21:18
Soul Train Awards 2023: "I'm a Big Stevie Wonder Fan!" Kalan.frfr Talks Inspiration and New Music
Kalan.frfr got his start working with Yandy Smith.
12/01/2023
Exclusive
20:27
Can't Get Enough of Ray JBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Kick back with some of Ray J's classic videos, including "Wait a Minute," "Brown Sugar," "I Hit It First" and more.
12/04/2023
Exclusive
21:53
Can't Get Enough of Keith SweatBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out these music videos from new jack swing pioneer Keith Sweat, including "I'll Give All My Love to You," "Make You Sweat," "Merry Go Round" and more.
12/04/2023
