Mekhi Phifer Reveals Whether An ‘8 Mile’ Sequel Will Happen
01/04/2023
Find out whether a sequel is in the near future!
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
04:20
Nafessa Williams Shares How She Prepared For Her Role As Robyn Crawford In New Whitney Houston Biopic
'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' is in theaters now!
12/26/2022
01:11
A Soulful Season: 3 Holiday Movies To Watch This Week
If you need help deciding what movies to dust off and press replay on, don't worry; we're here to help!
12/26/2022
03:54
'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Director Kasi Lemmons Explains How She Made The Film A Reality
'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' is in theaters now!
12/27/2022
01:20
On Our Radar: 3 Actresses To Look Out For In 2023
From biopics and based-on true events films to the DC Universe and beyond, these celebs had groundbreaking performances in 2022!
01/02/2023
01:06
Anita Pointer, Lead Singer of The Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Pointer was the singer on the group's first three Top 40 singles and helped establish their sound.
01/03/2023
01:09
Angela Bassett's Son Apologizes for Viral Tik-Tok Trend
The 16-year-old shared a tearful apology for telling his celebrity parents that a famous friend had died.
01/03/2023
01:08
Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo Found Dead at 43
There are no signs of foul play, according to authorities, and the cause of her death is unknown.
01/03/2023
01:32
3 Major Bombshells From ‘Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians’ TMZ Special
The former Laker baller described his drug usage and infidelity while being married to Khloé Kardashian.
01/04/2023
01:15
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Final Segments Reveal Shocking Details From Disgraced Singer’s Trial
The Lifetime docuseries originally debuted four years ago.
01/04/2023
01:01
Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dies At 67
His older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White, announced the news via social media.
01/04/2023
01:04
Mekhi Phifer Reveals Whether An ‘8 Mile’ Sequel Will Happen
The classic movie recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.
01/04/2023
01:06
Lil Keed’s Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner
The Atlanta rapper died suddenly on May 13, 2022 at the age of 24.
01/05/2023
01:08
Megan Thee Stallion’s X-Rays Following Shooting Surface
A jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting the Houston rapper on Dec. 23, 2022.
01/05/2023
01:10
GloRilla Shares Instagram DM’s She Received From Gangsta Boo
The Three Six Mafia rapper was found dead in Memphis on Jan. 1.
01/05/2023
01:20
Cardi B Responds To Grocery Price Complaints Despite Being Worth $40 Million
The Bronx rapper noted the rising cost of lettuce during her explanation.
01/06/2023
01:11
Keke Palmer Says This Is What Cured Her Adult Acne
The pregnant actress took to Instagram to reveal that she believes she "found the cure to acne."
01/06/2023
01:20
French Montana Offers Prayers After 10 People Shot At Miami Video Shoot
"We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt," he wrote on Twitter.
01/09/2023
01:05
Venus Williams And Naomi Osaka Withdraw From Australian Open
Williams, 42, received a wild-card entry into the Australian Open last month.
01/09/2023
01:01
Condolences: Tristan Thompson’s Mom Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack
She reportedly went into cardiac arrest and rushed to a local hospital.
01/09/2023
01:32
EXCLUSIVE: ‘On The Come Up’ Behind The Scenes With Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Method Man
The Sanaa Lathan-directed film will be available on digital platforms on Jan. 10!
01/09/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
A New Voice Is Ready to Rise on Kingdom Business
Singer Denita Jordan is the queen of gospel music, but secrets from her past and an unexpected rival threaten her reign on Season 1 of Kingdom Business, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/10/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Bruh Is on BET
John, Tom, Bill and Mike try to keep their brotherhood intact as they face new challenges and navigate their messy love lives on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Bruh, Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
01/09/2023
Trailer
01:02
Ruthless Season 3 Is Streaming Now
Ruth continues the fight of her life as things heat up at the Rakudushi compound on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, now streaming on BET+.
12/08/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022