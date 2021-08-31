12 Days of Pride: Miss Major Is the Revolution. Period.

06/17/2025

The 84-year-old Stonewall icon is still leading, still loving, and still reminding us who started Pride.

08/31/2021
04:02

12 Days of Pride: Mariah Moore Is Policy With Purpose and Power

The New Orleans activist is making sure Black trans lives are centered in the fight for lasting change.
06/17/2025
03:55

12 Days of Pride: Hope Giselle Is Building a Future Where Black Trans Voices Lead

The activist, author, and speaker is turning truth into transformation—one bold word at a time.
06/17/2025
03:56

12 Days of Pride: Kierra Johnson Is Organizing the Future of Queer Justice

As head of the National LGBTQ Task Force, she’s showing what it means to lead with power, purpose, and lived experience.
06/17/2025
03:47

12 Days of Pride: TS Madison Is the Blueprint for Glamour, Grit, and Groundbreaking Change

From internet fame to real-world impact, the trailblazer is making space for Black trans women in every room.
06/17/2025
02:55

12 Days of Pride: Onya Nurve Is Here to Snatch Wigs and Shift Culture

This year’s Drag Race winner isn’t just fierce—she’s fearlessly redefining what drag superstardom looks like.
06/17/2025
03:07

12 Days of Pride: Rep. Malcolm & Matthew Kenyatta Are Love, Leadership, and Legacy in Motion

From policy to public art, the couple’s partnership is proof that Black queer love is both revolutionary and real.
06/17/2025
03:47

12 Days of Pride: Durand Bernarr’s Voice Is Liberation Wrapped in Funk and Flair

The genre-blurring artist opens up about self-expression, sound, and the superpower of queerness.
06/17/2025
02:48

12 Days of Pride: Avery Wilson Is Singing His Truth—and It’s Hitting Every Note

The powerhouse vocalist opens up about his journey, his freedom, and the beauty of showing up fully.
06/17/2025
04:22

12 Days of Pride: Yusef Williams Is Ball Culture Royalty—and Hollywood's Secret Weapon

From Rihanna’s hair to the House of Mugler, Yusef is blending fashion, family, and fierce legacy on his own terms.
06/17/2025
03:45

12 Days of Pride: Ashlee Davis Is Proof That DEI Work Can Be Revolutionary

The exec shares how heritage, identity, and intentionality are shaping a more inclusive tomorrow.
06/17/2025
03:41

12 Days of Pride: D.K. Uzoukwu Is Acting with Purpose and Pride

The 'Clean Slate' star is rewriting the script for queer Black men in Hollywood—and doing it with heart.
06/17/2025
03:57

12 Days of Pride: Miss Major Is the Revolution. Period.

The 84-year-old Stonewall icon is still leading, still loving, and still reminding us who started Pride.
06/17/2025
