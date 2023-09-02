Brittney Griner To Re-Sign With Phoenix Mercury This Season
02/21/2023
"I look forward to being able to say 'thank you,’” she wrote on Instagram.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:09
LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA All-Time Scoring Record
"It’s very humbling," says James, who surpassed some of the league's greatest of all time.
02/09/2023
01:28
Harvard Faculty Speak Out Against AP African American Studies Ban
Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected an optional Advanced Placement American Studies Course for high schoolers.
02/10/2023
01:07
Emmett Till's Relative Files Lawsuit Demanding Arrest Of Woman Who Fatally Accused Him
The development comes after an attempt to bring justice for his killing decades ago failed.
02/14/2023
01:15
College Board Hits Back at Florida Criticism of AP African American Studies Course
Saying the course had “no educational value,” Gov. Ron Desantis’ administration is taking credit for the removal of some content from the lessons.
02/14/2023
01:11
Michigan State University Shooting: Police Have ‘No Idea’ of Suspect's Motive
Anthony McRae killed himself after a search, but no one knows his motive.
02/15/2023
01:58
I Go Hard For My Block
Let's talk about the housing disparity amongst Blacks in the US and what we can do about it.
02/15/2023
02:09
Georgia Republicans Vote For Statue Of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
Democrats are slamming the monument, which would be in his hometown of Pin Point, Georgia.
02/16/2023
01:34
Buffalo Shooter Sentenced: ‘You Will Never See The Light Of Day Again’
Payton Gendron was sentenced to life in prison for killing ten people who he targeted because they were Black.
02/16/2023
01:06
Former NFL Defensive Back Stanley Wilson Jr. Dies After Collapsing At Mental Health Facility
The ex-Detroit Lions player had several run-ins with the law for years after his pro football career ended.
02/17/2023
01:27
The Best Moments From 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
Salt Lake City hosted the fan-favorite events!
02/21/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Shares Two Powerful Stories Told by Women
Female empowerment in senior sports and Afro-Latina culture is celebrated in two new short films -- Team Dream and Negra, Yo Soy Bella -- airing Friday, March 24, at 9/8c on BET and BET Her.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:00
Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3
Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Wine Down with Mary J. BligeS1 50 Cent Gets Personal on The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige
Rapper 50 Cent discusses being shot and what kind of lover he is on the latest episode of The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.
03/06/2023
Trailer
01:58
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in Film
Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023