BET's Ed Gordon Interviews ASU Student Diamond Richard About Her Mental Health

05/12/2023

Diamond Richard discusses her mental health challenges navigating college life.

01:15

College Board Hits Back at Florida Criticism of AP African American Studies Course

Saying the course had “no educational value,” Gov. Ron Desantis’ administration is taking credit for the removal of some content from the lessons.
02/14/2023
01:11

Michigan State University Shooting: Police Have ‘No Idea’ of Suspect's Motive

Anthony McRae killed himself after a search, but no one knows his motive.
02/15/2023
01:58

I Go Hard For My Block

Let's talk about the housing disparity amongst Blacks in the US and what we can do about it.
02/15/2023
02:09

Georgia Republicans Vote For Statue Of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Democrats are slamming the monument, which would be in his hometown of Pin Point, Georgia.
02/16/2023
01:34

Buffalo Shooter Sentenced: ‘You Will Never See The Light Of Day Again’

Payton Gendron was sentenced to life in prison for killing ten people who he targeted because they were Black.
02/16/2023
01:06

Former NFL Defensive Back Stanley Wilson Jr. Dies After Collapsing At Mental Health Facility

The ex-Detroit Lions player had several run-ins with the law for years after his pro football career ended.
02/17/2023
01:01

Brittney Griner To Re-Sign With Phoenix Mercury This Season

The WNBA All-Star has played 9 seasons with the team.
02/21/2023
01:27

The Best Moments From 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Salt Lake City hosted the fan-favorite events!
02/21/2023
02:12

Wonderful World of Weed: Disparities in the Cannabis Industry

BET's Index shines a spotlight on cannabis industry disparities in April's video. Uncover the harsh realities of inequality in this booming business.
04/19/2023
01:33

BET's Ed Gordon Interviews Taraji P. Henson About Her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

BET's Ed Gordon asks Taraji P. Henson to explain why she launched a mental health foundation.
05/12/2023
00:45

