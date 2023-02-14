BET's Ed Gordon Interviews ASU Student Diamond Richard About Her Mental Health
05/12/2023
Diamond Richard discusses her mental health challenges navigating college life.
College Board Hits Back at Florida Criticism of AP African American Studies Course
Saying the course had “no educational value,” Gov. Ron Desantis’ administration is taking credit for the removal of some content from the lessons.
02/14/2023
01:11
Michigan State University Shooting: Police Have ‘No Idea’ of Suspect's Motive
Anthony McRae killed himself after a search, but no one knows his motive.
02/15/2023
01:58
I Go Hard For My Block
Let's talk about the housing disparity amongst Blacks in the US and what we can do about it.
02/15/2023
02:09
Georgia Republicans Vote For Statue Of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
Democrats are slamming the monument, which would be in his hometown of Pin Point, Georgia.
02/16/2023
01:34
Buffalo Shooter Sentenced: ‘You Will Never See The Light Of Day Again’
Payton Gendron was sentenced to life in prison for killing ten people who he targeted because they were Black.
02/16/2023
01:06
Former NFL Defensive Back Stanley Wilson Jr. Dies After Collapsing At Mental Health Facility
The ex-Detroit Lions player had several run-ins with the law for years after his pro football career ended.
02/17/2023
01:01
Brittney Griner To Re-Sign With Phoenix Mercury This Season
The WNBA All-Star has played 9 seasons with the team.
02/21/2023
01:27
The Best Moments From 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
Salt Lake City hosted the fan-favorite events!
02/21/2023
02:12
Wonderful World of Weed: Disparities in the Cannabis Industry
BET's Index shines a spotlight on cannabis industry disparities in April's video. Uncover the harsh realities of inequality in this booming business.
04/19/2023
01:33
BET's Ed Gordon Interviews Taraji P. Henson About Her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
BET's Ed Gordon asks Taraji P. Henson to explain why she launched a mental health foundation.
05/12/2023
