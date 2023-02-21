Politics of Hair

07/21/2023

Whether in locs, a curly fringe, or silk pressed to the gods, Black women's and men’s natural hair is a political statement.

More

Watching

description unavailable
01:01

Brittney Griner To Re-Sign With Phoenix Mercury This Season

The WNBA All-Star has played 9 seasons with the team.
02/21/2023
description unavailable
01:27

The Best Moments From 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Salt Lake City hosted the fan-favorite events!
02/21/2023
Miabelle - BET's Index
02:12

Wonderful World of Weed: Disparities in the Cannabis Industry

BET's Index shines a spotlight on cannabis industry disparities in April's video. Uncover the harsh realities of inequality in this booming business.
04/19/2023
description unavailable
01:33

BET's Ed Gordon Interviews Taraji P. Henson About Her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

BET's Ed Gordon asks Taraji P. Henson to explain why she launched a mental health foundation.
05/12/2023
description unavailable
00:45

BET's Ed Gordon Interviews ASU Student Diamond Richard About Her Mental Health

BET's Ed Gordon asks Diamond Richard about her mental health challenges while navigating academic life.
05/12/2023
description unavailable
02:11

Dear Mama: The Black Maternal Health Crisis

Let's talk about the joy and grief of Black motherhood.
06/01/2023
description unavailable
04:35

The Nominees For 'BET Awards' 2023 Are Here!
BET Awards 2023

Drake leads this year's nominees with seven nominations!
06/12/2023
description unavailable
01:53

40 Acres and a Mule

Freedom can mean so many things for Black Americans
06/16/2023
description unavailable
03:12

BET And Walmart Present: Black & Unlimited

BET and Walmart partnered with emerging Black filmmakers Rodney Rikai, Dior Rodriguez and Jared Malik Royal to present their short films about fatherhood at the ABFF.
06/23/2023
description unavailable
06:28

Jharrel Jerome Talks 'I'm a Virgo'

We chatted with the star of the new Boots Riley helmed series.
06/27/2023
description unavailable
01:46

description unavailable
01:57

BET Honors the Life and Dance of O’Shae Sibley

In this exclusive video, watch the 28-year old rising star, vogue in a subway station tunnel in 2020. Sibley was killed after being fatally stabbed at a NYC gas station.
08/21/2023
