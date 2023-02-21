Politics of Hair
07/21/2023
Whether in locs, a curly fringe, or silk pressed to the gods, Black women's and men’s natural hair is a political statement.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:01
Brittney Griner To Re-Sign With Phoenix Mercury This Season
The WNBA All-Star has played 9 seasons with the team.
02/21/2023
01:27
The Best Moments From 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
Salt Lake City hosted the fan-favorite events!
02/21/2023
02:12
Wonderful World of Weed: Disparities in the Cannabis Industry
BET's Index shines a spotlight on cannabis industry disparities in April's video. Uncover the harsh realities of inequality in this booming business.
04/19/2023
01:33
BET's Ed Gordon Interviews Taraji P. Henson About Her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
BET's Ed Gordon asks Taraji P. Henson to explain why she launched a mental health foundation.
05/12/2023
00:45
BET's Ed Gordon Interviews ASU Student Diamond Richard About Her Mental Health
BET's Ed Gordon asks Diamond Richard about her mental health challenges while navigating academic life.
05/12/2023
02:11
Dear Mama: The Black Maternal Health Crisis
Let's talk about the joy and grief of Black motherhood.
06/01/2023
04:35
The Nominees For 'BET Awards' 2023 Are Here!BET Awards 2023
Drake leads this year's nominees with seven nominations!
06/12/2023
03:12
BET And Walmart Present: Black & Unlimited
BET and Walmart partnered with emerging Black filmmakers Rodney Rikai, Dior Rodriguez and Jared Malik Royal to present their short films about fatherhood at the ABFF.
06/23/2023
06:28
Jharrel Jerome Talks 'I'm a Virgo'
We chatted with the star of the new Boots Riley helmed series.
06/27/2023
01:46
Politics of Hair
Whether in locs, a curly fringe, or silk pressed to the gods, Black women's and men’s natural hair is a political statement.
07/21/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ms. Pat Brings Order to the Court on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles It
Judge Ms. Pat gives it to the courtroom straight with the help of guest jurors DeRay Davis, Don "DC" Curry, Ray J and more on Ms. Pat Settles It, premiering Wednesday, October 18, at 10/9c.
09/21/2023
Trailer
00:30
Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering October 17 at 9/8c.
09/14/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Girlfriends Return on Tyler Perry's SistasTyler Perry's SistasS6
Relationships get tested as the sisterhood faces more challenges when new episodes of Tyler Perry's Sistas premiere on October 18 at 9/8c.
09/13/2023
Trailer
01:23
Jazzy Is (Kind of) Working It Out on Caught Up
Jazzy is putting the "tangle" in entanglement when she finds out her new man is about to walk down the aisle with another woman on the new BET+ series Caught Up, now streaming.
08/24/2023