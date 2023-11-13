Soul Train Awards 2023: "I'm a Big Stevie Wonder Fan!" Kalan.frfr Talks Inspiration and New Music
12/01/2023
Kalan.frfr got his start working with Yandy Smith.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
02:38
Soul Train Train Awards 2023: 5 Reasons Why Brent Faiyaz is Changing the R&B Game
Brent Faiyaz is unquestionably at the forefront of a transformative wave in the R&B music scene. With a distinct sound that seamlessly fuses traditional R&B sensibilities with a modern, avant-garde approach, he's ushering in a new era for the genre.
11/13/2023
05:16
Soul Train Awards 2023: A Salute to Missy ElliottBET Soul Train Awards 2023
A look at her cultural influence, her musical dominance, and finally receiving the recognition she so aptly deserves.
11/13/2023
28:42
City Girls Talk "RAW" and Ignore the Haters
Yung Miami and JT talk about their favorite songs off their new album and secrets to staying focused.
11/13/2023
04:28
Soul Train Awards 2023: 6 Jazmine Sullivan Songs That Take You on an Emotional Rollercoaster
Few artists have the range and the type of presence that make you want to bust the windows out of your ex’s car, tell someone how much you love them, and speak your mind like Jazmine Sullivan.
11/16/2023
02:33
Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Times Victoria Monét Proved That Her Pen Game was Vicious
Singer and songwriter Victoria Monét has consistently demonstrated her ability to craft unforgettable tunes.
11/16/2023
03:07
Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Lizzo Tracks Guaranteed to Get You on the Dance Floor
If there is one artist who can get you moving on the dancefloor, it is Lizzo. From her hit funk song, “Juice,” to “About Damn Time,” it is clear that Lizzo knows how to start any party and keep it going.
11/16/2023
01:33
Soul Train Awards 2023: 8 Times 21 Savage Unleashed on a Sultry Beat
Get ready for a night of music, rhythm, and recognition as the “Soul Train Awards” 2023 gears up to honor the brightest talents in the industry.
11/16/2023
02:03
Soul Train Awards 2023: Unearthing 5 Hidden Sultry Gems From T-Pain
Beyond the mainstream hits, the Florida native has contributed several sultry singles to R&B and soul music.
11/16/2023
01:17
Exclusive Clip: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Describes His Latest Explosive Role in “EXPEND4BLES”
The clip is also available on November 21 and can be found on the bonus features on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD.
11/16/2023
16:17
Soul Train Awards 2023: Raiche Talks New Music and Finding Her Voice
Raiche's new single "Half & Half" is out now.
11/29/2023
21:18
Soul Train Awards 2023: "I'm a Big Stevie Wonder Fan!" Kalan.frfr Talks Inspiration and New Music
Kalan.frfr got his start working with Yandy Smith.
12/01/2023
21:06
Styles P Talks Plant-Based vs. Vegan Living and Getting Wiser in the Rap Game
Styles P delves into the nuances of plant-based versus vegan diets while sharing candid insights on the challenges and wisdom gained from growing older in the ever-evolving world of rap.
12/07/2023
28:40
Soul Train Awards 2023: DIXSON Talks New Hits, Pharrell, Chance the Rapper & The Voice
DIXSON talks new music, collaborations with Pharrell and Chance the Rapper, and his journey from The Voice contestant to a successful artist.
12/07/2023
04:03
Behind The Fashion: A Great Day To Dance
We're taking an in-depth look at how hip-hop fashion inspired the looks for 'A Great Day to Dance' featuring wardrobe stylist Neishea Lemle.
12/20/2023
13:55
A Great Day to Dance
In celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, BET brought together some of the dancers and choreographers who’ve made major moves through five decades, from the legends to leaders of the new school.
12/20/2023
04:30
Exclusive Premiere: Watch Damian Marley's Video For Rendition of George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'
Marley's new video was shot entirely in San Palenque de Basilio, Colombia.
01/11/2024
23:52
Benny the Butcher Talks Growth, Challenges, and "Everybody Can't Go"
Benny the Butcher discusses his new album, career challenges, and staying true to his roots. Discover his journey from prison to Def Jam.
01/23/2024
23:51
Fivio Foreign Talks Maturity, Fatherhood and "Pain and Love 2"
Fivio Foreign discusses personal growth, industry insights, and teases new music.
01/26/2024
26:01
Icewear Vezzo Talks Detroit Hip Hop and "Live From the 6"
Icewear Vezzo opens up about the Detroit hip-hop scene, personal growth, mental health, community engagement, and his latest album, "Live From the 6."
02/06/2024
01:36
Usher Drops Track List For His Upcoming Album, ‘Coming Home’
The new album –out Feb.9th– will feature 20 songs and features from 21 Savage, Latto and Burna Boy.
02/06/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
America in Black All-New EpisodeAmerica in BlackS2
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas talk triumphs and challenges, Georgia's Black voters speak out and more on an all-new episode of America in Black Season 2, airing March 5 at 10:30/9:30c.
02/23/2024
Trailer
00:30
Madam Is Ready for War on All the Queen's Men
Madam discovers new betrayals and takes ruthless action to maintain her status as the ruler of Eden on All the Queen's Men Season 2, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/11/2024
Trailer
00:30
Sistas Raises the Stakes for Season 7Tyler Perry's SistasS7
Andi, Karen, Dani, Sabrina and Fatima enter a new era as complicated secrets challenge their professional and personal lives on Sistas Season 7, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
01/04/2024
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023