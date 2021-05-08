Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Young Stunna 08/04/2022
Young Stunna discusses his musical inspirations, reveals his side career as a designer and stylist and muses on his creative process.
Exclusive
01:06
Blxst Reveals the Inspiration Behind "No Love Lost"
Amplified artist Blxst talks about learning to make beats on YouTube, his dream collaborations and how his transition into fatherhood led to his debut project, "No Love Lost."
08/05/2021
Exclusive
01:33
Blxst Plays This or That
Rapper and producer Blxst picks his favorite options between recording and performing, big parties and small gatherings, phone calls and FaceTime, and more.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
01:46
Blxst Plays The Last
L.A. producer and songwriter Blxst reveals the last time he was surprised, the last thing he ate, the last time he felt empowered, the last time he was afraid and the last text he sent.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
02:33
For Winners Circle, the Lifestyle Was the Inspiration
Sheff G, Eli Fross and Sleepy Hallow of Winners Circle talk the inspiration behind their music ambition, reveal the origin of their name and reenact their reaction to going viral on TikTok.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
02:41
Get to Know Tems
BET Amplified artist Tems explains how she got her start as a singer, talks about her musical inspirations and reveals her other creative hobbies.
08/31/2021
Exclusive
04:02
Marzz Offers a Look Into Her Creative Life
Marzz explores her relationship to music by discussing her first time in a recording studio, her musical inspirations and dream collabs, her creative process, and more.
11/30/2021
Exclusive
02:43
Marzz Plays This or That
Marzz shares her personal tastes when it comes to creating music, treating herself, enjoying a night out, communicating, seasonal fashion and chowing down.
12/01/2021
Interview
02:35
Marzz Plays The Last and Talks Movies, Empowerment and More
BET Amplified artist Marzz reveals the most recent movie she half-watched, the reason eating makes her feel empowered and why her cats are so scary.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
02:48
Tone Stith Learned to Perform in Church
Tone Stith reveals how church fostered his love of music, why Michael Jackson and Prince are his top inspirations, the career accomplishments he's most proud of and more.
03/16/2022
Exclusive
01:17
Tone Stith Plays The Last
Tone Stith reveals what makes him feel empowered each day and shares the last song he listened to, the most recent moment he felt afraid, which musicians he last texted and more.
03/16/2022
Exclusive
00:28
Tone Stith Sounds Off in This or That
BET Amplified Artist of the Month Tone Stith reveals his honest opinions on food, fashion and making music in a fast-paced game of This or That.
03/18/2022
Exclusive
01:06
Babyface Ray Plays The Last
Babyface Ray plays The Last, revealing a classic movie he watched for the first time, the reason Kanye West makes him feel empowered, a recent paternal scare and more.
04/19/2022
Exclusive
01:21
Babyface Ray Plays This or That
In a round of This or That, BET Amplified artist and self-proclaimed movie buff Babyface Ray gives fans the 411 on his faves, from FaceTime calls to in-store shopping and more.
04/20/2022
Exclusive
03:08
Doechii Talks Musical Inspirations, Future Plans and More
Doechii discusses her artistic inspirations and dream collaborators, her eclectic blend of genres, how she spends her free time, career aspirations, creative process and more.
07/13/2022
Exclusive
01:16
Doechii Plays This or That
Tampa rapper and self-proclaimed "Swamp Princess" Doechii weighs in on her preferences when it comes to shopping, entertainment, fashion and more in a game of This or That.
07/15/2022
Exclusive
01:26
Doechii Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Doechii reveals the last album she considered a classic, the last time she felt empowered, the last time she was afraid and the last text she sent.
07/15/2022
Exclusive
01:03
Young Stunna Plays This or That
South African singer Young Stunna takes over BET Amplified for the month to share why he prefers emotional recording sessions, summer styles and small gatherings.
08/03/2022
Exclusive
01:48
Young Stunna Plays The Last
Rapper Young Stunna shares his thoughts on modern classic albums and reveals the most recent movie he watched, last song he listened to, last text he sent and more.
08/03/2022
