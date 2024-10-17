The Impact Report: Why the Fight for Black Equity Is in a State of Emergency
07/24/2025
From slashed funding at historic institutions to rising student debt at HBCUs, Black communities are facing coordinated threats masked as policy shifts. Here’s what you need to know this week—and why it matters more than ever.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
12:07
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rich Homie QuanHip Hop Awards 2024
Check out interviews, acceptance speeches, performances and more from the late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
30:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 – 24 in 30Hip Hop Awards 2024
The 2024 Hip Hop Awards was such a hit, we remixed it into a 10-minute rebroadcast to capture the nights biggest performances and moments, as well as the hottest outfits and looks! Presented by Valentino.
10/18/2024
Exclusive
05:55
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rap City Booth 2022Hip Hop Awards 2024
Host Big Tigger looks on as Rapsody, Havoc and G Herbo take turns setting the iconic Rap City Booth on fire with their energetic freestyles.
10/18/2024
Exclusive
07:08
McDonald's Change of Fashion Designers and Legendary Dapper Dan Talk Hip Hop Fashion | BET Hip HopHip Hop Awards 2024
Black artists and designers have shaped fashion culture for many years. In that spirit, the McDonald's Change of Fashion designers, Larissa Muehleder, Shareef Mosby, Heart Roberts and Durrell Dupard sat down with the legendary Dapper Dan to discuss the important impact the genre of hip hop has had on the fashion industry.
10/18/2024
Exclusive
22:14
Inside Look - Influencer CyphersHip Hop Awards 2024
Devale Ellis, Yolanda Adams, Angela Rye and more step into the booth and try out their freestyle skills with the help of expert rap coaches.
10/25/2024
Exclusive
01:00
Pepsi Experience at BET Experience
At the 2025 BET Experience, Pepsi pulled up with a bold challenge — and the crowd was ready! We let the people decide which Zero Sugar hits harder… and the verdict? Pepsi Zero Sugar is the better tasting Zero. Take the challenge yourself and see what the hype is about.
06/24/2025
Exclusive
01:55
Burger King brought the heat to the BET Experience
Burger King brought the heat to the BET Experience BK Block Party
06/24/2025
02:43
BET Current: Black Women's Health Crisis, Quinta's Privacy Plea & Tupac's Ashes
From the alarming rise in uterine cancer among Black women to Quinta Brunson speaking out on her divorce going public, and Suge Knight’s wild Tupac ashes claim—BET Current dives into the headlines.
07/02/2025
01:30
The Impact Report: Brain‑Dead Pregnancy and Voting Rights Battles
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/03/2025
02:57
BET Current: Venus Opens Up on Fibroids, Essence Fest Faces Heat, and Chris Paul Eyes Retirement
Venus Williams gets candid about years of fibroid pain, Essence Festival defends Lauryn Hill after a late set sparks backlash, and NBA legend Chris Paul hints he’s playing his final season.
07/08/2025
01:38
The Impact Report: An Update on Flint’s Water Crisis, Black Land Loss, and Reproductive Justice
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/11/2025
02:34
BET Current: ICE Questions Youth Baseball Team in NYC Park, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell Are Engaged, and Lizzo Speaks Out on Body Shaming
On today’s BET Current: A youth coach says ICE agents confronted his all-American team on the Upper West Side, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell are headed down the aisle, and Lizzo delivers a heartfelt message on body acceptance.
07/14/2025
02:53
BET Current: Rihanna’s Raising Rebels, Shaq Checks RGIII Over Angel Reese, and Wemby’s Back on the Court
Rihanna shows up glowing (and growing) at the Smurfs premiere with her sons and baby bump in tow, Shaquille O’Neal fiercely defends Angel Reese amid RGIII’s racist trolling, and Victor Wembanyama gets cleared to hoop again after a scary injury pause.
07/17/2025
01:37
The Impact Report: Climate Crisis, the IRS, and the New Fight for Education Rights
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/17/2025
02:38
BET Current: Caitlin Clark, WNBA All-Stars Demand Better Pay; Sexyy Red Doubles Down on Drake; Meagan Good Eyes Motherhood
Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, and over 40 WNBA stars rally for real change during All-Star weekend negotiations. Sexyy Red makes it known she’s sticking beside Drake despi
07/21/2025
01:37
The Impact Report: Why the Fight for Black Equity Is in a State of Emergency
From slashed funding at historic institutions to rising student debt at HBCUs, Black communities are facing coordinated threats masked as policy shifts. Here’s what you need to know this week—and why it matters more than ever.
07/24/2025
02:35
BET Current: Denzel Washington Talks Faith, Turning Down Roles, and His New Film 'Highest 2 Lowest'
The legendary actor says he only takes on projects that feel right in his spirit as he reunites with Spike Lee and Jeffrey Wright.
08/11/2025
01:46
The Impact Report: From Philanthropy to Policing: How This Week’s Power Shifts Will Shape Black America
A $200 million Black Freedom Fund, a federal takeover of D.C.’s police, and escalating federal overreach reveal the sweeping changes—and risks—facing Black communities now.
08/15/2025
02:39
BET Current: Venus Williams Gets a Barbie, Texas Dems Return to the Fight, and Stimulus Rumors Debunked
While Venus is immortalized in doll form for her Grand Slam legacy and equal pay fight, Texas Democrats trickle back after stalling GOP redistricting plans. Meanwhile, the IRS confirms: no new stimulus checks are coming—despite online buzz.
08/19/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025