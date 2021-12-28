Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Sentenced to 20 Months in Prison 12/28/2021
The singer reportedly received nearly $24 million after providing false information on his PPP loans.
01:05
Columbus Short Charged With Two Misdemeanors After Domestic Violence Arrest
The actor is charged with one count of domestic violence and one count of child endangerment.
02/18/2022
01:28
Nick Cannon Talks Love And Relationships: "I Don't Think Monogamy Is Healthy'
He also revealed if his children were planned and why Valentine's Day is the "the worst day ever created!"
02/18/2022
01:25
Miss Cleo, '90s TV Psychic, Will Be The Subject Of A New Documentary
The psychic, born Youree Dell Harris, was a part of a billion-dollar fraud investigation.
02/18/2022
01:24
15-Year Old Chicago Teen Shot 24 Times After Buying Snacks
"I've got to stand up here and scream from inside out and make sure I get the word out so he won't be another name, another number, another tag," said the teen's aunt.
02/18/2022
01:23
Quavo Shines Bright At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, Lisa Leslie Attends
The weekend of NBA activities kicked off on a high-note in Cleveland, with a celebrity game coached by NBA legends Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins.
02/19/2022
01:32
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Talks His Partnership With Klarna, NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest And More!
He spoke about his style game off the court and his new collaboration with Klarna at a activation in Cleveland's Public Square on Feb. 18!
02/19/2022
01:45
30-Year Anniversary Reunion Confirmed For 'Martin' On BET+
"I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special," Martin Lawrence said.
02/21/2022
02:01
Comedian Druski Is The Undisputed People's Champ
BET.com caught up with Druski at MTN Dew and Ruffles' NBA All-Star activation where he shared how this Cleveland comedy legend is his biggest inspiration.
02/21/2022
01:23
NBA All-Star 2022: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, And Others Honored At 75th Anniversary Ceremony
Spike Lee, Usher, Tiffany Haddish and J.B. Smoove helped introduce the legends during the special halftime ceremony.
02/21/2022
01:05
Keke Wyatt Announces She's Expecting Her 11th Child On Social Media
This will be her second child with her husband, Zackariah Darring.
02/22/2022
01:20
Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He'll Have More Children
"I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can]," Cannon said.
02/22/2022
01:24
LeBron James Vows To Play Last Year With Son
"I would do whatever it takes to play with my son [Bronny] for one year. It's not about the money at that point," the Lakers forward said.
02/22/2022
01:05
Jamal Edwards, British Music Entrepreneur, Dies At 31
He's the founder of the online music platform SBTV (SmokeyBarz TV) and helped to launch the careers of many artists, including Ed Sheeran.
02/22/2022
01:12
Michigan Basketball Coach Juwan Howard Suspended For Remainder Of Season
The handshake line escalated into a scuffle that involved players and coaches from both teams.
02/22/2022
01:28
Ahmaud Arbery Killers Found Guilty Of Federal Hate Crimes Violations
Gregory and Travis McMichael, along with William "Roddie" Bryan, were shown to have a history of racist language.
02/23/2022
01:00
D.C. Young Fly And Jacky Oh Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 3
The pair announced the exciting news in a heartwarming video on YouTube.
02/23/2022
01:13
Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies After Falling From Building, Death Ruled An 'Accident'
Miami Police say Bethel fell out of a third-story window and passed away after sustaining serious head injuries.
02/23/2022
01:30
Ms. Lauryn Hill Explains Why She Didn't Make Another Album After 'Miseducation'
The celebrated singer-songwriter finally answers why she never released a sophomore album.
02/23/2022
01:21
Cardi B Seemingly Responds To Tasha K Who Says "She Ain't Got" Four Million Dollar Judgment
The "Up" rapper won a defamation lawsuit against the YouTube blogger.
02/23/2022
