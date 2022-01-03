Jussie Smollett Requests New Trial 03/01/2022
Smollet's defense team alleges prosecutors had shown possible racism when selecting jurors and pressured witnesses to give false testimony.
Watching
01:13
Jussie Smollett Requests New Trial
Smollet's defense team alleges prosecutors had shown possible racism when selecting jurors and pressured witnesses to give false testimony.
03/01/2022
01:08
Televangelist Creflo Dollar Says His Teachings On Tithing "Were Not Correct"
"I would argue that tithing isn't required or even encouraged for believers in Jesus Christ," he said during a recent sermon.
07/26/2022
01:24
Lil Wayne Mourns ‘Uncle Bob,’ Former Cop Who Saved Rapper’s Life
“U refused to let me die,” Wayne wrote in honor of the former New Orleans officer who saved his life as a kid following a suicide attempt.
07/27/2022
01:04
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Says Charlamagne Tha God Introduced Him To Mistress
"Was it cool that you got on the air and made a mockery of the whole thing when you was part of it, and you knew the family structure that was being instituted?"
07/28/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
BET Stellar Awards 2022Don't Miss the Stellar Awards 2022!
Join Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard-Kelly as they host a celebration of the brightest stars in gospel, featuring electrifying performances and exciting special guests.
07/29/2022
Trailer
02:00
One Mom Stops at Nothing in The Ghost and the House of Truth
A mother sets out on an intense search with the local police to find her missing daughter in The Ghost and the House of Truth, now streaming on BET+.
07/29/2022
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022