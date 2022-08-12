Janis Hunter Gaye, Wife of Marvin Gaye, Dies At 66
12/08/2022
Marvin Gaye wrote the song “Jan” for Hunter Gaye.
She died of an unknown cause at her home in Rhode Island.
