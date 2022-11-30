Soul Train Awards 2022: The Evening's Biggest Winners
11/28/2022
They put their hearts and souls into their music!
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Watching
03:36
BET Celebrates #Thriller40 at Soul Train Awards 2022
Michael Jackson's iconic album turns 40 on November 30th.
11/30/2022
01:03
PSA: R&B Is NOT Dead
We interrupt this program to bring you this important message from #SoulTrainAwards host @DeonCole.
11/24/2022
01:14
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Fiery Tracks By ‘Best New Artist’ Nominee Fireboy DML
The rising Nigerian star’s efforts have already garnered attention, earning him a nomination at this year’s Soul Train Awards for “Best New Artist.”
12/05/2022
01:19
Soul Train Awards 2022: A Look Back at Mary J. Blige’s Most Memorable 'Soul Train Awards' Moments
The Queen of Hip Hop and R&B took home the ‘Certified Soul Award’ at this year’s ceremony.
12/07/2022
01:05
Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Performance Fashions
At the 2022 Soul Train Awards, artists took their looks to new heights.
12/06/2022
01:37
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross' Most Fiercest Looks
From her signature coils to her stunning threads, Diana Ross is impeccable and influential.
11/25/2022
01:42
Soul Train Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback LeToya Luckett
With over 20 years in the game, the singer has developed a sophisticated signature style.
11/29/2022
01:04
Soul Train Awards 2022: Five Times Luenell Gave Us Life
At the Soul Train Awards, she brought fun and comfort in her brightly colored outfit and accessories.
12/09/2022
01:26
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get to Know 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' Nominee Tasha Cobbs Leonard!
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres tonight on Nov. 26!
11/26/2022
01:24
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Atlanta Artist Baby Tate
The emcee gave a high-energy performance of her single, ‘Do Better.’
12/08/2022
01:01
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ladies Who Brought The Style
With impeccable tailoring, flawless hair and makeup, and stunning ensembles, the 2022 Soul Train Awards is a time to shine.
11/26/2022
01:09
Soul Train Awards 2022: Must-See Backstage Moments
You never know who or what is happening behind the curtain!
11/30/2022
01:15
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
The songwriter and actress has been creating music for over three decades.
12/01/2022
01:20
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
The gospel singer was nominated for the 'Best Gospel/Inspiration Award.'
12/02/2022
01:07
Soul Train Awards 2022: The Evening's Biggest Winners
These winners put their hearts and souls into their music!
11/28/2022
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