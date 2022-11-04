'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' Star Apple Watts Stable, But Unresponsive After Major Car Crash 04/15/2022
Watts was ejected from her car in Baker, California in March, suffering a fractured skull, shattered arm, and a broken spine.
01:18
Chris Rock Will Not Talk About Will Smith Slap Until He 'Gets Paid'
Someone will have to pony up big time for his exclusive account of what happened.
04/11/2022
01:12
‘The Real’ Officially Cancelled After 8 Seasons
"In my opinion Covid costs killed this show," Loni Love wrote on Instagram.
04/12/2022
01:02
T-Boz Celebrates The Launch Of Her Daughter's Beauty Brand With A Heartfelt Instagram Post!
The new Anela Beauty collection features flirty lip glosses, bold lashes, and precision eyeliner!
04/12/2022
01:01
Nelly Reacts After Fan Throws Mysterious Object That Hit Him In The Head At A Nightclub
Video footage shows Nelly being struck, grabbing the back of his neck, and looking up into the crowd before quickly reacting readily to confront the suspect.
04/13/2022
01:19
Cam Newton Under Fire For Commenting About Women 'Who Don't Know How To Be Quiet'
He described what he says is the difference between a “bad b***h” and a woman.
04/13/2022
01:27
Master P Calls Out Insincere Nipsey Hussle Support: 'Stop It With Fake Love'
During an interview with XXL, the rap legend described how people only want to see others succeed once they are gone.
04/13/2022
01:09
DJ Jazzy Jeff Comments On Will Smith Oscars Slap
Smith's longtime collaborator is defending the incident that went viral.
04/14/2022
01:04
Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan Passes Away At 44 After Suffering Heart Attack
Family members confirmed McMillan's death, which comes after he was very open about his past heart issues and near death experience in 2021.
04/14/2022
01:11
Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To 'Forcibly Touching' A Woman At A New York City Nightclub
He was arrested in June 2019 after a 29-year-old woman told police he squeezed her breast without her consent at a bar near Times Square.
04/14/2022
10:09
Normani Answers Chlöe Bailey’s Request For A Collaboration
The ‘Fair’ singer says that her upcoming album will be “vocally sound” and her most “authentic” work yet.
04/15/2022
01:08
01:12
Kim Kardashian Threatens Legal Action Against Ray J In Bombshell 'The Kardashians' Premiere
In the premiere episode on Hulu, the mother of four is delirious over the possibility of Ray J releasing an "unreleased version" of their sex tape.
04/15/2022
01:04
Chris Brown Reportedly Called Cops On Woman Stalking Him At His House
Two days after the incident, she was suspected of calling the cops with a bogus request for them to visit Brown's home to conduct a welfare check on him.
04/18/2022
01:05
Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child
Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, who is also suing for damages.
04/18/2022
01:08
'Joseline's Cabaret' Dancers File $25 Million Assault Lawsuit Against Joseline Hernandez
The dancers accused Hernandez of ambushing them during the reunion, as they showed up wearing heels, but Hernandez wore hard-bottom boots when she attacked them.
04/18/2022
01:01
Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé’s Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison
Simmons also said she cries "all the time" about how excited Sutton Tennyson was to raise their son before his death in an emotional testimony.
04/18/2022
01:14
DJ Kay Slay Dies After COVID-19 Related Complications At 55
The Streetsweepers founder had been hospitalized due to the coronavirus since Dec. 2021 and had been put on a ventilator to help assist with his breathing.
04/18/2022
01:13
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Sentenced To Prison For Prior Federal Violation
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to a past weapons charge.
04/19/2022
01:00
Shaquille O'Neal To Cover Funeral Costs For Slain 3-Year-Old Louisiana Boy
Devin Page Jr. was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in bed in Baton Rouge on April 12.
04/19/2022
01:05
Blac Chyna's Mother Blocked From Courtroom After Rant Against The Kardashians
TMZ reports the Kardashians' attorney, Michael Rhodes, claimed Tokyo Toni made threatening comments during an Instagram live.
04/20/2022
