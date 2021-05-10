Marzz Plays The Last and Talks Movies, Empowerment and More 12/01/2021
BET Amplified artist Marzz reveals the most recent movie she half-watched, the reason eating makes her feel empowered and why her cats are so scary.
Watching
Performance
02:45
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Latto - "SoufSide" and "Big Energy"
Atlanta rapper Latto gives an energetic and explosive performance of "SoufSide" followed by her song "Big Energy" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Highlight
00:07
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Nab Best Hip Hop Video
Rapper Remy Ma accepts the Best Hip Hop Video award on behalf of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their hit song “WAP.”
10/05/2021
Performance
04:14
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Nell - "Fye Fye"
Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe brings tons of energy to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage as he performs his single "Fye Fye" alongside Fat Nwigwe and Nell.
10/05/2021
Highlight
08:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Nelly Performs His Hits with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall
Nelly takes the stage with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 to perform his iconic hits "Country Grammar," "Ride wit Me," "Hot in Herre" and more.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
08:52
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rehearsal 360 Starring Tobe Nwigwe
Get a behind-the-scenes look as rapper Tobe Nwigwe prepares to hit the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage with wife and collaborator Fat Nwigwe for a joy-filled performance of "Fye Fye."
10/11/2021
Exclusive
03:04
Snoh Aalegra featuring Tyler, The Creator - "NEON PEACH"
Swedish singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra gets sci-fi and futuristic with Tyler, The Creator in the music video for her single "NEON PEACH" directed by I.P.W.
10/25/2021
Exclusive
03:26
Soul Train Awards 2021A Look Back at the "Soul Train" Scramble Board
Find out how "Soul Train" dancers scored on the show's famed Scramble Board as they decoded the names of artists, athletes and entertainers.
11/16/2021
Exclusive
04:57
Soul Train Awards 2021Long Live Disco
Gloria Gaynor and Donna Summer were among the stars who made their mark in disco music in the 1970s, and the genre encouraged party people to leave their worries behind.
11/30/2021
Exclusive
04:02
Marzz Offers a Look Into Her Creative Life
Marzz explores her relationship to music by discussing her first time in a recording studio, her musical inspirations and dream collabs, her creative process, and more.
11/30/2021
Exclusive
05:42
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Giveon
Giveon's music taps into old Hollywood and classic R&B, but his signature baritone voice, unique musical expressions of love and loss, and style guarantees he'll be around for the long haul.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
06:10
Soul Train Awards 2021Crew Love: Boyz II Men
Boyz II Men ushered in a new era of vocal groups with their combination of old school doowop and modern R&B, creating a hybrid genre that dominated the airwaves in the 1990s and 2000s.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
02:43
Marzz Plays This or That
Marzz shares her personal tastes when it comes to creating music, treating herself, enjoying a night out, communicating, seasonal fashion and chowing down.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
11:36
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Sharon Hill
Sharon Hill chats about her history with dance, choreographing creative routines with her late dance partner Tyrone Proctor, dealing with colorism and becoming her authentic self, and more.
12/01/2021
Interview
02:35
Marzz Plays The Last and Talks Movies, Empowerment and More
BET Amplified artist Marzz reveals the most recent movie she half-watched, the reason eating makes her feel empowered and why her cats are so scary.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
05:02
Soul Train Awards 2021Soul Sista: The Women Who Changed Soul Music
Look back at the incredible careers of some of the important women to perform on "Soul Train," including Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Phyllis Hyman and Whitney Houston.
12/03/2021
Highlight
04:40
TwentiesS2 Black Trivia Challenge with the Cast of Twenties
Iconic Eddie Murphy lines, Nia Long's music video appearance and a mystery rapper named Juicebox One are all on the table as the cast of Twenties gets quizzed in the Black Trivia Challenge.
12/08/2021
Exclusive
05:11
Soul Train Awards 2021You Go, Girl - Tisha Campbell
With a résumé that includes musical performances and major acting roles, it's no wonder multi-hyphenate talent Tisha Campbell keeps coming back to cohost the BET Soul Train Awards.
12/10/2021
Interview
03:15
Games People PlayS2 Black Trivia Challenge with the Cast of Games People Play
The cast of Games People Play puts their Black pop culture knowledge to the test when they try to name who rapped the "In Living Color" theme song, who coined "Hot Girl Summer" and more.
12/10/2021
Exclusive
05:20
Soul Train Awards 2021Crew Love - Xscape
The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 celebrates Atlanta-based R&B girl group Xscape, signed by legendary producer Jermaine Dupri and known for having some of the biggest hits of the 90s.
12/15/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021