BET Awards 2024: Meet the Female Emcees Nominated for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’
05/24/2024
The BET Awards 2024 will honor the most outstanding talent in hip hop, including the fierce and talented women who have dominated the genre.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:18
BET Awards 2024: Meet the Female Emcees Nominated for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’
The BET Awards 2024 will honor the most outstanding talent in hip hop, including the fierce and talented women who have dominated the genre.
05/24/2024
01:12
Lil Wayne Responds to 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Lil Wayne shares his thoughts on the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
09/17/2024
01:22
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar’s Best Guest Verses
Explore Kendrick Lamar’s top guest verses.
09/18/2024
01:01
Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested and Taken into Federal Custody
Sean “Diddy” Combs is arrested and placed in federal custody.
09/18/2024
01:00
Megan Thee Stallion Leads 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations
Megan Thee Stallion tops 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
09/18/2024
01:00
Cardi B Defends Postpartum Workout
Cardi B responds to criticism of her postpartum workout shortly after giving birth.
09/18/2024
01:07
Sean “Diddy” Combs Denied Bail Again, Remains in Custody Until Trial
Diddy denied bail on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, stays in custody.
09/19/2024
01:20
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the Best Producer of the Year Nominees
Discover the top producers nominated for Best Producer of the Year at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.
09/25/2024
01:02
Halle Berry Hosts Bad Wig Screening for ‘Never Let Go’
Halle Berry fans wore bad wigs at a screening of her latest film, ‘Never Let Go.’
09/25/2024
01:07
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Female Rappers Dominate Song of the Year Nominees
Female rappers claim five of nine spots in the 2024 Hip Hop Awards Song of the Year category.
09/26/2024
01:14
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Emcees Poised for Multiple Wins Revealed
Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake lead nominations at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.
09/26/2024
01:08
Hip Hop Awards 2024: The Alchemist’s Best Collabs That Define His Genius
The Alchemist’s top collaborations prove why he’s a 2024 Producer of the Year contender.
09/27/2024
01:07
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the Nominees for Album of the Year
Discover the top contenders for Hip Hop Album of the Year at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.
09/30/2024
01:04
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Hit-Boy’s Top 5 Hidden Gems
Explore Hit-Boy’s top 5 underrated tracks before the Hip Hop Awards 2024.
09/30/2024
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the 5 Veteran Nominees Shaping Hip-Hop
Five hip-hop veterans are nominated at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.
09/30/2024
01:05
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Megan Thee Stallion Battle for Artist of the Year
Hip hop’s biggest stars face off—who will claim Artist of the Year at BET Hip Hop Awards 2024?
09/30/2024
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2024: A$AP Rocky’s Many Side Quests Beyond Music
From fashion to whiskey, A$AP Rocky’s ventures beyond rap prove he’s a true hustler in every field.
10/03/2024
01:01
Travis Scott to Receive “I Am Hip Hop” Award at BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Travis Scott to be honored with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards for his cultural impact and creative contributions.
10/03/2024
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2024: 50 Cent’s Deep Cuts That Cemented His Hip Hop and Entertainment Legacy
Explore 50 Cent’s essential deep cuts that defined his influence, from rap dominance to entertainment mogul.
10/04/2024
01:03
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Lil Wayne’s Latest Collaborations Prove He’s Still the GOAT
Lil Wayne’s recent features show why he’s still the GOAT of collaborations in the hip hop world.
10/11/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Tonight, 9/8c on BET
08/20/2025
Promo
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Next Wednesday, 9/8c on BET
08/15/2025
Promo
00:15
Mardi Gras Mishaps
The classmates are divided at the Zulu Parade for their History of Mardi Gras class final, a philosophy debate gets heated, and Saucy Santana's partying continues to creates more tension in the house. Next Tuesday, 9/8c on BET
08/13/2025
Promo
00:30
Heavy Is The CrownTyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Andi digs into a grave case, while Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles. Wednesday 9/8c on BET on BET
08/11/2025