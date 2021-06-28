Kaash Paige Plays This or That 06/30/2021
BET Amplified artist Kaash Paige reveals her personal preferences between recording or performing, in-store shopping or online shopping, big parties or small gatherings and more.
Performance
01:09
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionMusiq Soulchild - "Just Friends"
Musiq Soulchild channels his soulful side while performing his hit single "Just Friends" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:59
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionBeenie Man featuring Mya - "Girls Dem Sugar"
Beenie Man and Mya join DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition to perform their 1996 hit "Girls Dem Sugar."
06/28/2021
Performance
01:17
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionSunshine Anderson - "Heard It All Before"
Sunshine Anderson shuts it down with her single "Heard It All Before" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:03
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionMr. Cheeks - "Lights, Camera, Action!"
Mr. Cheeks gets swaggerific as he performs "Lights, Camera, Action!" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
00:37
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionWayne Wonder - "No Letting Go"
Wayne Wonder sings "No Letting Go" from the album "Diwali Riddim" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:17
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionAkon - "I Wanna Love You"
Akon takes us back with a performance of his 2006 hit song "I Wanna Love You" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:11
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionSean Paul - "Get Busy"
Sean Paul performs his massive hit "Get Busy" from the album "Dutty Rock" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition
06/28/2021
09:55
BET Awards 2021: Here's The Complete List of Winners
From H.E.R. to Megan Thee Stallion to Chris Brown, check out all the winners who just added a BET Award to their trophy collection.
06/28/2021
03:47
Travis Greene ft. Kirk Franklin & John P. Kee - "Hold on Me"
Travis Greene hits the stage of a retro nightclub in this soulful music video for "Hold on Me" featuring Kirk Franklin and John P. Kee.
06/28/2021
03:47
Exclusive
01:37
06/30/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasCan These Sistas Survive the Storm?
Bitter breakups, jealousy and life-changing decisions threaten to rip friendships apart on new episodes of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
07/28/2021
Exclusive
01:17
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E4Cita's Recap - Questionable Queen
The ladies make it happen in the recording studio as they join in on Pamela's gospel album, but tensions rise as Aubrey's future in the group is called into question.
07/01/2021
03:54
The Year Of The Black Woman Is Celebrated On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
Black women were given all their flowers during Culture's Biggest Night!
07/01/2021
10:20
‘BET Presents: The Encore’ Cast Reveal The Shocking News The Ladies Received Upon Entering The House
Find out what happens when some of the biggest R&B girl group members of the 1990s and early 2000s meet for the first time to record an album in 30 days.
07/08/2021
Highlight
03:03
BET News SpecialKamala Harris Is Stepping Up to Protect Voting Rights
Vice President Kamala Harris discusses taking the lead on voting rights and fighting intentional attempts to suppress Black and Brown votes and other forms of fight voter disenfranchisement.
07/12/2021
Highlight
03:24
BET News SpecialHow the Pandemic Has Widened Racial Disparities
Vice President Kamala Harris chats about the Biden administration's post-COVID-19 pandemic strategy to help Black business owners, fight racial disparities and provide access to capital.
07/12/2021
Trailer
02:36
The Trio Welcomes a New Friend on First Wives Club
Hazel, Bree, Ari and new friend Jayla have each other's backs as they try to balance relationships and new career opportunities on Season 2 of First Wives Club, now streaming on BET+.
07/15/2021
00:30
The Stars Face Off on Celebrity Family Feud
Host Steve Harvey welcomes two star-studded teams vying to win cash for their favorite charities (and Hollywood bragging rights). Watch Celebrity Family Feud Tuesdays at 10/9c.
07/16/2021
03:23
J.I. the Prince of N.Y - "Morning"
Brooklyn singer, rapper and songwriter J.I. the Prince of N.Y exudes raw vulnerability in the music video for his soul-baring single "Morning."
07/16/2021
