Al B. Sure! Was Hospitalized In A Coma For Two Months
11/02/2022
He revealed he was undergoing surgery on Instagram in June.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:24
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
The singer leads this year’s ceremony with seven nominations.
10/31/2022
01:21
Toni Braxton, Shonda Rhimes, Others Leave Twitter After Use Of The N-Word Skyrockets
Hate speech has risen since Elon Musk took over the platform.
11/01/2022
01:25
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Nominee Coco Jones
Coco Jones got her start on Disney.
11/01/2022
01:06
Will Smith Says Floyd Mayweather Called Him For 10 Days Straight After Oscars Slap
At a private screening of his new film Emancipation, the Academy Award-winning actor revealed how the boxer had called him immediately after the Oscars incident.
11/01/2022
01:13
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies at 28
The emcee was reportedly an innocent bystander when an altercation broke out over a dice game.
11/01/2022
01:05
Chris Redd Updates Fans After Being Attacked Outside New York Comedy Club
The NYPD confirmed that Redd was approached by an individual who has yet to be identified “without prior conversation or provocation.”
11/02/2022
01:03
Rapper Desiigner Says He’s Done With Rap After Takeoff’s Death
"I can't even call Quavo; I can't even call Offset. I'm done. I'm done. I'm done. I can't live like this no more," he said.
11/02/2022
01:00
Davido's Three-Year-Old Son Tragically Drowns In Home Swimming Pool
Police have taken eight staffers into custody for questioning.
11/02/2022
01:01
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed
The New Orleans native vowed to help others overcome their battles with addiction after Tytyana’s tragic death.
11/02/2022
01:16
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Things To Know About TDE’s R&B Princess SZA
The New Jersey native is in the running for two awards, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.
11/02/2022
01:11
Al B. Sure! Was Hospitalized In A Coma For Two Months
The R&B singer is currently on the road to recovery.
11/02/2022
01:06
Jordin Sparks Wants This R&B Singer To Join 'Dancing With The Stars'
“It would be amazing,” the ‘American Idol’ alum said.
11/03/2022
01:16
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Chaka Khan Through The Years
The ten-time Grammy Award winner's signature style spans over five decades.
11/03/2022
01:13
Mariah Carey Reveals She’s Working On A Television Series Inspired By Her Memoir
The singer also shares details about her children’s book and upcoming Christmas concerts.
11/03/2022
01:03
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Nominee Muni Long Loves Fashion
When it comes to fashion, the singer/songwriter shows more is more.
11/04/2022
01:10
Music Executive J Prince Speaks Out On Takeoff’s Death
"This shouldn't have ever happened in our city. This shouldn’t have been recorded," he wrote on Instagram.
11/04/2022
01:24
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Gospel/Inspiration Nominees Have a Style Of Their Own
These artists are spiritual and love fashion.
11/04/2022
01:11
Dwyane Wade and Ex-Wife Siohvaughn FunchesBattle Over Zaya's Name Change
A hearing will be held to resolve the case on Dec. 12.
11/04/2022
01:01
Lena Horne Gets Broadway Theater Named After Her
The famed actress becomes the first Black woman to have a theater named in her honor.
11/04/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Highest Is Out for Blood on Tyler Perry's Ruthless
As the Rakudushis prepare for battle, their leader is out for blood, and Ruth is more determined than ever to break free when Tyler Perry's Ruthless returns, streaming December 8 on BET+.
11/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Trailer
Despite life's messy surprises, Ari, Bree, Hazel and Jayla take comfort in knowing life is a journey they don't have to travel alone on Season 3 of First Wives Club, now streaming on BET+.
11/17/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tony Rock Stars on King of the Castle
A single father and former athlete meets his match in his new attention-seeking roommate on King of the Castle, airing Fridays at 10/9c on BET Her.
11/11/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Season 3
Love is in the air -- along with top secret rescue missions, career chaos and friend group fights -- on the new season of First Wives Club, streaming November 17.
11/02/2022