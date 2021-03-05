Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Have A Sexy Date Night For ‘Without Remorse’ Premiere 05/03/2021
Watching
01:04
05/03/2021
01:25
Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Charges
After the jury deliberated for three and a half days, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after shooting three people, killing two of them.
11/19/2021
01:16
"Challenging:" Dwyane Wade Describes Not Living With Youngest Son Xavier
The former NBA star describes the challenges of parenting his 8-year-old son, Xavier Zechariah, whom he shares with a woman from a previous relationship.
11/22/2021
01:17
Young Dolph: Police Reportedly Locate Getaway Car In Fatal Shooting
The two-door white Mercedes Benz is allegedly tied to a double shooting in Covington, where one woman died of her injuries, according to WKRN.
11/22/2021
01:06
Prayers Up: The "Where We About To Eat At" Viral Star Antwain Fowler Dies At 6
He suffered from autoimmune enteropathy and had more than 25 surgeries.
11/22/2021
01:16
Cardi B Sets The Stage On Fire Hosting The American Music Awards
Fireworks went off when Cardi B took to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, setting the tone for the excitement she stirred at the American Music Awards.
11/22/2021
01:19
Shereé Whitfield And BF Reportedly Not Speaking After 'RHOA' Scene
Find out why a meet-up with Tyrone Gilliams, slated to air on the Bravo reality show, could have cost him his freedom.
11/22/2021
01:06
2021 Soul Train Awards: Cute Couple Moments
These couples displayed major PDA on the red carpet!
11/22/2021
01:15
Seriously Ill Mississippi Teen Chooses To Help The Homeless With His Make-A-Wish
Make-A-Wish Mississippi offered Adeola Olagbegi a wish of his choice after a successful bone marrow transplant, but he chose to grant free meals to the homeless for a year.
11/23/2021
01:37
White Kansas City Detective Convicted in 2019 Fatal Shooting of Black Man Cameron Lamb
This marks the first time that a law enforcement officer in that city was convicted of killing a Black man.
11/23/2021
01:10
'The Wendy Williams Show' Hits Ratings High With Sherri Shepherd As Host
The daytime series is going strong without the star of the show.
11/23/2021
01:26
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Classic Records From 'Soul Cypher' Performer Elle Varner
The powerhouse vocalist is a part of this year's "Soul Cypher" with several other artists in the genre.
11/23/2021
02:19
Ashanti Reveals Who Keeps Her Inspired And How She Does Her Body Good
The 2021 "Lady of Soul" honoree will perform a medley of her hits at this year's Soul Train Awards.
11/24/2021
04:15
Soul Train Awards 'Legend' Honoree Maxwell Talks To BET.com About Love, Gratitude And Making Babies
The iconic R&B singer will also perform at this year's show.
11/24/2021
01:11
Cardi B To Star In First Comedy Movie 'Assisted Living'
The film will follow the rapper portraying Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong.
11/24/2021
02:11
Love, Peace & Beauty: Mary J. Blige's Fabulous Fashions
The entertainer's road to success is paved in iconic fashion moments.
11/24/2021
01:23
3 Songs That Prove Why James Fortune Was Nominated for 'Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award'
The gospel legend has racked up numerous No. 1 singles throughout his career.
11/24/2021
01:34
Kyle Rittenhouse Says He's "Not A Racist" And Supports Black Lives Matter
"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," he explained during a FOX News interview.
11/24/2021
01:08
Baby On Board! Odell Beckham Jr. And His Girlfriend Lauren Wood Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Plus, see other celebrities sharing their pregnancy journey.
11/24/2021
01:33
Three Things To Know About Darrell E. Brooks, Suspect Charged in the Deadly Wisconsin Christmas Parade Crash
Arrested after smashing his car into a crowd in Waukesha, killing five, Brooks is a registered sex offender and had been released from jail days before the incident.
11/24/2021
