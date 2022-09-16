Tyler Perry's Sistas
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Mignon Von
Season 4 • 11/04/2022
Mignon Von reveals that her favorite scene from Season 4 of Tyler Perry's Sistas is when her character Danni finally speaks from the heart and calls out Preston for not understanding her.
Exclusive
01:46
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Shocking Moments, Pt. 1
From airport throwdowns to ambush meetings, relive a few of most gasp-worthy moments from Season 4 of Tyler Perry's Sistas.
09/16/2022
Exclusive
02:52
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Shocking Moments, Pt. 2
Season 4 of Tyler Perry's Sistas left audiences on the edge of their seats, whether it was Andi and Karen's run-in with the "police" or Fatima's tense battles with Hayden.
09/19/2022
Exclusive
01:41
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Brian Jordan Jr.
Brian Jordan Jr. crafts an alternate ending for Maurice's Season 4 storyline that sees him freed for a crime he did not commit -- and kicking one notable character to the curb.
10/20/2022
Exclusive
02:15
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Anthony Dalton II
Anthony Dalton II discusses Calvin's surprising encounter with Que at the end of Season 4 and imagines how his character could've gotten his groove back on an impulsive tropical getaway.
10/20/2022
Exclusive
02:02
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Novi Brown
Sistas' Novi Brown shares her thoughts on Sabrina's legal issues at the end of season 4 and the exonerating alternative ending she would have liked to see for her character.
Exclusive
01:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Trinity Whiteside
Preston ultimately gives up on love at the end of Season 4, but Trinity Whiteside has other ideas on how things could have played out with his character on Sistas.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
02:22
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with KJ Smith
KJ Smith imagines an alternate ending to Season 4 where Andi sues Gary for stalking and harassment, saves Sabrina and Maurice from their sentence, parties hard in her penthouse and more.
10/24/2022
Exclusive
01:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Mignon
Season 4 of Sistas ends with Preston arriving at Danni's workplace to declare his love, but Mignon dreams up a more idyllic, tranquil setting for the couple to have a serious heart-to-heart.
10/24/2022
Exclusive
03:22
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Kevin Walton
Kevin Walton weighs in with his own alternate ending for Aaron on Season 4 and how he would step in and play superhero to make things a little better for Karen and Gary.
10/25/2022
Exclusive
02:00
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Crystal Hayslett
Crystal Hayslett recaps how Fatima and Zac's storyline ended on Season 4 of Sistas, then paints her own fairy-tale conclusion of their happily ever after.
10/26/2022
Exclusive
02:21
Exclusive
02:13
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - KJ Smith
KJ Smith discusses Andi's rare selfless moment when she rescues Fatima and Zac from jail in Season 4 and reveals why fans had fun turning her character into a meme.
11/07/2022
Exclusive
02:00
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Ebony Obsidian
Ebony Obsidian breaks down the emotional Season 4 scene where Karen struggles with revealing her big secret to Aaron and questions if he's as perfect as he seems.
11/08/2022
Exclusive
02:35
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Anthony Dalton
Anthony Dalton describes the drunken misunderstanding involving Calvin, Que and Maurice and reveals how he struggled to stay in character during the ad-libbed scene from Season 4.
11/09/2022
Exclusive
02:17
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Kevin A. Walton
Kevin A. Walton shares why his favorite moment from Season 4 is the late-night basketball game scene where Aaron defends Karen's honor as he trades insults with Zac.
11/10/2022
Exclusive
01:58
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr.
Brian Jordan Jr. pays tribute to an infamous reality TV moment turned meme as he describes the Season 4 moment when Maurice kicks out unwelcome houseguest Que in spectacular fashion.
11/11/2022
Exclusive
01:31
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Novi Brown
Novi Brown talks about why her favorite scene from Season 4 is when Sabrina and Danni's bizarre encounter at the grocery store leads to the revelation that Bayo is a prince.
11/14/2022
Exclusive
01:58
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal Hayslett
Crystal Hayslett pays tribute to the Jazmine Sullivan song "Bust Your Windows" as she recalls the exhausting Season 4 scene where a bat-wielding Fatima lets loose on Hayden's car and home.
11/14/2022
Exclusive
02:08
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Trinity Whiteside
Trinity Whiteside talks about why his favorite moment from Season 4 is when Preston sought advice from Zac about his complicated relationship with Danni.
11/15/2022
Exclusive
02:28
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 What Would You Do If You Were in Maurice's Situation?
The cast of Sistas gives their honest opinions on whether they'd play their cards just like Maurice did if they were in his shoes -- or on his couch.
11/16/2022
