Shocking Moments, Pt. 2

Shocking Moments, Pt. 2Season 4 • 09/19/2022
Season 4 of Tyler Perry's Sistas left audiences on the edge of their seats, whether it was Andi and Karen's run-in with the "police" or Fatima's tense battles with Hayden.
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Ebony Obsidian
Ebony Obsidian explains the complexity of conflict between the show's female characters as she gets into why she loves Season 3's wedding argument scene so very much.
01/25/2022
Exclusive
01:18
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Trinity Whiteside
Trinity Whiteside reveals his favorite moment from Season 4, a scene where bluegrass music fan, Preston, talks music with Zac and doesn't realize the gaffe he made after mispronouncing R&B.
01/26/2022
Exclusive
01:14
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Novi Brown
While she loves having fun with Maurice, Novi Brown's favorite scene has Sabrina taking charge and getting back at Olonzo with a bottle to the head, along with a fun story about prop work.
01/26/2022
Exclusive
01:04
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Mignon
Mignon recounts the iconic moment when Danni got some cathartic revenge on Preston's racist family members in the airport, and talks all the fun of stunts.
01/26/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 The Wait Is Over for Tyler Perry's Sistas
From the starting of new affairs to the birth of bombshell secrets, anything can happen behind closed doors on Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesdays at 9/8c.
06/07/2022
Exclusive
01:44
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 All About Maurice, Pt. 1
Sharp-tongued banker Maurice knows exactly what he wants from life and love, and he doesn't have time for anyone else's stereotypes or judgments -- or even friendly advice.
09/13/2022
Exclusive
02:16
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 All About Maurice, Pt. 2
Maurice can dish it out with his friends, but his quick wit can't save him when he's in the vulnerable position of being alone with Que.
09/13/2022
Exclusive
02:06
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Don't Mess with Fatima, Pt. 1
Fatima is never afraid to go after what she wants, so she won't let a little thing like the law get in her way when Gary and Hayden cause problems.
09/14/2022
Exclusive
02:28
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Don't Mess with Fatima, Pt. 2
The only thing tougher than Fatima is Fatima with a baseball bat in her hand, a lesson her colleagues Gary and Hayden discover the hard way.
09/15/2022
Exclusive
01:46
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Shocking Moments, Pt. 1
From airport throwdowns to ambush meetings, relive a few of most gasp-worthy moments from Season 4 of Tyler Perry's Sistas.
09/16/2022
Exclusive
02:52
Exclusive
01:41
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Brian Jordan Jr.
Brian Jordan Jr. crafts an alternate ending for Maurice's Season 4 storyline that sees him freed for a crime he did not commit -- and kicking one notable character to the curb.
10/20/2022
Exclusive
02:15
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Anthony Dalton II
Anthony Dalton II discusses Calvin's surprising encounter with Que at the end of Season 4 and imagines how his character could've gotten his groove back on an impulsive tropical getaway.
10/20/2022
Exclusive
02:02
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Novi Brown
Sistas' Novi Brown shares her thoughts on Sabrina's legal issues at the end of season 4 and the exonerating alternative ending she would have liked to see for her character.
Exclusive
01:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Trinity Whiteside
Preston ultimately gives up on love at the end of Season 4, but Trinity Whiteside has other ideas on how things could have played out with his character on Sistas.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
02:22
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with KJ Smith
KJ Smith imagines an alternate ending to Season 4 where Andi sues Gary for stalking and harassment, saves Sabrina and Maurice from their sentence, parties hard in her penthouse and more.
10/24/2022
Exclusive
01:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Mignon
Season 4 of Sistas ends with Preston arriving at Danni's workplace to declare his love, but Mignon dreams up a more idyllic, tranquil setting for the couple to have a serious heart-to-heart.
10/24/2022
Exclusive
03:22
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Kevin Walton
Kevin Walton weighs in with his own alternate ending for Aaron on Season 4 and how he would step in and play superhero to make things a little better for Karen and Gary.
10/25/2022
