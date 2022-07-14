Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for ‘black-ish,’ ‘Big Mouth,’ Passes Away at 28 07/18/2022
The cause of death for the rising stand-up performer has not been revealed at this time.
Watching
01:12
Martin Lawrence Reveals Whether 'Bad Boys 4' Will Move Forward
The project was feared to be in jeopardy after his co-star Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
07/14/2022
01:01
Hot Dayum! Nicole Ari Parker Shows Off Her Sexy Physique In A High-Cut Black Swimsuit
Check out these other celebs rocking gorgeous swimsuits and bikinis!
07/14/2022
01:13
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate
TMZ reports that the baby's birth is "imminent," while other sources told the outlet the baby might have been born in the last day or two.
07/14/2022
01:04
Lamar Odom Accepts Challenge to Fight Fake Drake for $1 Million
“I hear this news that this fake lookalike wanna fight my man Drake. But my man doesn’t really get his hands dirty, so what I’m gonna step in," Odom said.
07/15/2022
01:04
Nick Cannon Opens Up About His 'Fairytale' Relationship With His Ex-Wife Mariah Carey
"I will never have a love like I had with Mariah," Cannon shared during a recent interview.
07/15/2022
01:06
Boosie Badazz Rages During Georgia Traffic Stop Arrest: “I’ll Spit On Every F*****g Body”
“I just can’t, bro. I don’t do no wrong. I gotta go to y’all superiors and file charges, man. It’s harassment," he said in the now viral video.
07/15/2022
01:01
Boo’d Up? Chris Rock And Actress Lake Bell Hold Hands While Vacationing In Croatia
TMZ reports that the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions— including hanging out together at a baseball game and taking a “romantic stroll” on a beach.
07/15/2022
01:09
Kehlani Addresses Viral Confrontation With Christian Walker
The singer-songwriter shares her side of the story after being accosted by the right-wing influencer at a Starbucks drive-thru.
07/15/2022
01:13
Three Things We Know About Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding!
The 52-year-old, who rekindled her old flame with the 'Deep Water' actor, told her dedicated fans about the surprise wedding in a newsletter.
07/18/2022
01:02
Ray J Hits Back At Critics Of Brandy Leg Tattoo
Critics went in on the 'One Wish' singer in the comment section of his Instagram reel, with one calling the tattoo "cringe-worthy."
07/18/2022
01:07
Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for ‘black-ish,’ ‘Big Mouth,’ Passes Away at 28
The cause of death for the rising stand-up performer has not been revealed at this time.
07/18/2022
01:42
Jordan Peele Reveals New Details About ‘Nope’
The movie drops on July 22 and is considered a horror film in a new light.
07/19/2022
01:01
Tristan Thompson Spotted Vacationing In Greece A Day After Revealing That He Is Expecting A Son With Khloe Kardashian Via Surrogate
Thompson was seen partying with friends and holding hands with a mystery woman.
07/19/2022
01:51
Kelly Rowland on ‘Sesame Street’ Controversy: “This Just Made Me So Mad!”
The singer took to Instagram to share her frustration.
07/19/2022
01:01
Tasha K Loses Appeal And Forced To Pay Cardi B $4 Million In Damages For Defamation
The YouTube blogger was sued by the rapper for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
07/20/2022
01:04
Desus Nice Confirms ‘Desus & Mero’ Will End After Four Seasons
Showtime's first ever late-night talk show will not return for a fifth season, sparking rumors of beef between the pair.
07/20/2022
01:03
Kevin Samuels' Cause Of Death Revealed
The controversial self-proclaimed relationship guru passed away in early May 2022.
07/20/2022
01:10
Mo'Nique Lands Netflix Comedy Special Years After Discrimination Lawsuit
The comedian initially sued the streamer for discrimination, accusing them of underpaying Black women.
07/20/2022
01:06
Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner
The 28-year-old star of 'Bust Down' was found dead on Thursday, July 14.
07/20/2022
05:01
Issa Rae Reveals Who She Would Have As Her Hip Hop Mentor
The Emmy-nominated actress chats about her sophomore series ‘Rap Sh*t’ with showrunner Syreeta Singleton and how it serves as a “love letter” to hip hop culture.
07/21/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022