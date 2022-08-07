Young Thug’s Sister Gives Update On His Prison Status 07/14/2022
The rapper will remain behind bars inside Cobb County Jail until his trial begins in Jan. 2023.
01:05
Kirk Franklin Speaks On R. Kelly: 'It's Hard to Separate An Artist From the Art'
Kelly will now stand trial in Illinois in August on federal child pornography and obstruction charges.
07/08/2022
01:04
Magic Johnson And LL Cool J Spend Annual Vacation In Greece
The pair reportedly boarded a $150K a day luxury super yacht and cruised to some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.
07/11/2022
01:10
Gunna Denied Bond Again After Prosecutors Allege Concern For Witness Safety
His attorney argues nothing is indicating their client should remain imprisoned; however, the judge says he could intimidate potential witnesses.
07/11/2022
01:02
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Ties The Knot In Swanky Beverly Hills Wedding
The 32-year-old was escorted down the aisle by Eddie Murphy and her mother, Nicole.
07/11/2022
01:12
Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87
He's remembered for appearances in iconic Black films and made history as the first Black game show host.
07/11/2022
01:09
'The Wendy Williams Show' Website, Social Media Erased, Fans React
A message stating, “Sorry, this page isn’t available” error appeared on the IG handle @WendyShow.
07/11/2022
01:12
Norman Baker Gets Real About 'The Wendy Williams Show' Finale
The producer spoke with Carlos King on his 'Reality with the King' podcast.
07/12/2022
01:01
Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million To Spelman College
He was inspired to donate after seeing the institution's impact on his business partner's daughter.
07/12/2022
01:14
Pastor John Gray Hospitalized For Pulmonary Embolism
His wife shared online how he "will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart" and is not allowed to move, walk, or go to the bathroom.
07/12/2022
01:04
Wendy Williams Gags With Disdain Over Show's Final Episode
She told the New York Post how she sat in her apartment and "watched it. And [I was] like, 'Eek!'
07/14/2022
01:14
01:12
Martin Lawrence Reveals Whether 'Bad Boys 4' Will Move Forward
The project was feared to be in jeopardy after his co-star Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
07/14/2022
01:01
Hot Dayum! Nicole Ari Parker Shows Off Her Sexy Physique In A High-Cut Black Swimsuit
Check out these other celebs rocking gorgeous swimsuits and bikinis!
07/14/2022
01:13
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate
TMZ reports that the baby's birth is "imminent," while other sources told the outlet the baby might have been born in the last day or two.
07/14/2022
01:04
Lamar Odom Accepts Challenge to Fight Fake Drake for $1 Million
“I hear this news that this fake lookalike wanna fight my man Drake. But my man doesn’t really get his hands dirty, so what I’m gonna step in," Odom said.
07/15/2022
01:04
Nick Cannon Opens Up About His 'Fairytale' Relationship With His Ex-Wife Mariah Carey
"I will never have a love like I had with Mariah," Cannon shared during a recent interview.
07/15/2022
01:06
Boosie Badazz Rages During Georgia Traffic Stop Arrest: “I’ll Spit On Every F*****g Body”
“I just can’t, bro. I don’t do no wrong. I gotta go to y’all superiors and file charges, man. It’s harassment," he said in the now viral video.
07/15/2022
01:01
Boo’d Up? Chris Rock And Actress Lake Bell Hold Hands While Vacationing In Croatia
TMZ reports that the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions— including hanging out together at a baseball game and taking a “romantic stroll” on a beach.
07/15/2022
01:09
Kehlani Addresses Viral Confrontation With Christian Walker
The singer-songwriter shares her side of the story after being accosted by the right-wing influencer at a Starbucks drive-thru.
07/15/2022
01:13
Three Things We Know About Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding!
The 52-year-old, who rekindled her old flame with the 'Deep Water' actor, told her dedicated fans about the surprise wedding in a newsletter.
07/18/2022
