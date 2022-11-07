Boosie Badazz Rages During Georgia Traffic Stop Arrest: “I’ll Spit On Every F*****g Body” 07/15/2022
“I just can’t, bro. I don’t do no wrong. I gotta go to y’all superiors and file charges, man. It’s harassment," he said in the now viral video.
'The Wendy Williams Show' Website, Social Media Erased, Fans React
A message stating, “Sorry, this page isn’t available” error appeared on the IG handle @WendyShow.
07/11/2022
01:12
Norman Baker Gets Real About 'The Wendy Williams Show' Finale
The producer spoke with Carlos King on his 'Reality with the King' podcast.
07/12/2022
01:01
Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million To Spelman College
He was inspired to donate after seeing the institution's impact on his business partner's daughter.
07/12/2022
01:14
Pastor John Gray Hospitalized For Pulmonary Embolism
His wife shared online how he "will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart" and is not allowed to move, walk, or go to the bathroom.
07/12/2022
01:01
Young Thug's 'RICO' Case and 'YSL' Label Will Be Explored in New Documentary
The project will examine "the controversial practice of prosecutors using rap lyrics as evidence."
07/12/2022
01:07
Former NFL Running Back Marion Barber III Cause Of Death Released By Coroner
The 38-year-old was found unresponsive by Frisco, Texas, police on June 1, who were making a welfare call to his apartment.
07/13/2022
01:07
Steve Harvey Reveals The Names On His Mount Rushmore of Comedians
A&E’s 'Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution' showcases the historic highs that have led to barriers being broken in the comedy business.
07/13/2022
01:02
Busisiwe Lurayi Dies Suddenly, Star Of Netflix Show ‘How to Ruin Christmas’
At this time, her cause of death remains unknown as the autopsy report results are underway.
07/13/2022
01:04
Lamar Odom Accepts Challenge to Fight Fake Drake for $1 Million
“I hear this news that this fake lookalike wanna fight my man Drake. But my man doesn’t really get his hands dirty, so what I’m gonna step in," Odom said.
07/15/2022
01:04
Nick Cannon Opens Up About His 'Fairytale' Relationship With His Ex-Wife Mariah Carey
"I will never have a love like I had with Mariah," Cannon shared during a recent interview.
07/15/2022
01:06
01:01
Boo’d Up? Chris Rock And Actress Lake Bell Hold Hands While Vacationing In Croatia
TMZ reports that the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions— including hanging out together at a baseball game and taking a “romantic stroll” on a beach.
07/15/2022
01:09
Kehlani Addresses Viral Confrontation With Christian Walker
The singer-songwriter shares her side of the story after being accosted by the right-wing influencer at a Starbucks drive-thru.
07/15/2022
01:13
Three Things We Know About Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding!
The 52-year-old, who rekindled her old flame with the 'Deep Water' actor, told her dedicated fans about the surprise wedding in a newsletter.
07/18/2022
01:02
Ray J Hits Back At Critics Of Brandy Leg Tattoo
Critics went in on the 'One Wish' singer in the comment section of his Instagram reel, with one calling the tattoo "cringe-worthy."
07/18/2022
01:07
Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for ‘black-ish,’ ‘Big Mouth,’ Passes Away at 28
The cause of death for the rising stand-up performer has not been revealed at this time.
07/18/2022
01:42
Jordan Peele Reveals New Details About ‘Nope’
The movie drops on July 22 and is considered a horror film in a new light.
07/19/2022
01:01
Tristan Thompson Spotted Vacationing In Greece A Day After Revealing That He Is Expecting A Son With Khloe Kardashian Via Surrogate
Thompson was seen partying with friends and holding hands with a mystery woman.
07/19/2022
01:51
Kelly Rowland on ‘Sesame Street’ Controversy: “This Just Made Me So Mad!”
The singer took to Instagram to share her frustration.
07/19/2022
01:01
Tasha K Loses Appeal And Forced To Pay Cardi B $4 Million In Damages For Defamation
The YouTube blogger was sued by the rapper for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
07/20/2022
