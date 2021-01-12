Marzz Plays This or That 12/01/2021
Marzz shares her personal tastes when it comes to creating music, treating herself, enjoying a night out, communicating, seasonal fashion and chowing down.
Bree Runway Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Bree Runway divulges the last time she felt empowered, the last song she listened to, the last time she was afraid, the last text she sent and more.
05/28/2021
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Bree Runway
British singer, rapper and songwriter Bree Runway reveals how she started recording music in her bedroom, realizing her power of manifestation, her dream collaborations and more.
06/01/2021
Bree Runway Plays This or That
BET Amplified artist Bree Runway answers rapid-fire questions about singing vs. rapping, small gatherings vs. big parties, and summer vs. winter fashion.
06/01/2021
Kaash Paige Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Kaash Paige reveals the last album she'd call a classic, the last movie she saw, the last song she heard and more.
06/30/2021
Kaash Paige Plays This or That
BET Amplified artist Kaash Paige reveals her personal preferences between recording or performing, in-store shopping or online shopping, big parties or small gatherings and more.
06/30/2021
Kaash Paige on Her Career, from Origins to New Horizons
BET Amplified artist and singer-songwriter Kaash Paige describes how she got her start in music, her top three dream collaborations, her five-year plan and more.
06/30/2021
Mooski Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Mooski reveals the last album he considered a classic, the last movie he watched, the last song he listened to, the last time he was afraid and more.
07/16/2021
Get the Lowdown on BET Amplified Artist of the Month Mooski
BET Amplified artist Mooski reveals the top three artists he'd like to collaborate with, his proudest accomplishment to date, his career goals for 2021 and more.
07/16/2021
Mooski Plays This or That
BET Amplified artist Mooski reveals whether he prefers recording or performing, in-store shopping or online shopping, big parties or small gatherings, TV shows or movies and more.
07/16/2021
Shenseea Was Inspired by Nicki Minaj and Rihanna
Dancehall artist Shenseea discusses her start in the music industry, dream collaborations and inspirations, and how she balances her career and motherhood.
08/05/2021
Shenseea Reveals Her Favorites in This or That
Amplified artist Shenseea talks about her personal preferences when it comes to social gatherings, making music, dancing and more in a game of This or That.
08/05/2021
Shenseea Plays The Last
Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea reveals the last album she considered a classic, the last movie she watched, the last song she listened to, the last time she was afraid and more.
08/05/2021
Blxst Reveals the Inspiration Behind "No Love Lost"
Amplified artist Blxst talks about learning to make beats on YouTube, his dream collaborations and how his transition into fatherhood led to his debut project, "No Love Lost."
08/05/2021
Blxst Plays This or That
Rapper and producer Blxst picks his favorite options between recording and performing, big parties and small gatherings, phone calls and FaceTime, and more.
08/05/2021
Blxst Plays The Last
L.A. producer and songwriter Blxst reveals the last time he was surprised, the last thing he ate, the last time he felt empowered, the last time he was afraid and the last text he sent.
08/05/2021
For Winners Circle, the Lifestyle Was the Inspiration
Sheff G, Eli Fross and Sleepy Hallow of Winners Circle talk the inspiration behind their music ambition, reveal the origin of their name and reenact their reaction to going viral on TikTok.
08/05/2021
Get to Know Tems
BET Amplified artist Tems explains how she got her start as a singer, talks about her musical inspirations and reveals her other creative hobbies.
08/31/2021
Marzz Offers a Look Into Her Creative Life
Marzz explores her relationship to music by discussing her first time in a recording studio, her musical inspirations and dream collabs, her creative process, and more.
11/30/2021
Marzz Plays This or That
Marzz shares her personal tastes when it comes to creating music, treating herself, enjoying a night out, communicating, seasonal fashion and chowing down.
12/01/2021
