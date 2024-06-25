BET Awards 2020 Lookback - Our Culture Can't Be Canceled
07/10/2024
Performances by Anderson .Paak, Jennifer Hudson, SiR and more provide a beacon of hope during the civil unrest and uncertainty of 2020.
Exclusive
03:26
Look Back - 2023 BET Awards with the Sistas Cast
The ladies of Sistas recall their favorite moments from the 2023 BET Awards, including their fun cocktail party with fans, and look forward to Usher's big moment and more at the 2024 show.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
11:44
BET Awards 2017 Lookback - New Edition
The cast of the BET biopic mini-series The New Edition Story joins the six group members onstage for performances of "Mr. Telephone Man," "Can You Stand the Rain" and "If It Isn't Love."
06/27/2024
Exclusive
07:11
BET Awards 2017 Lookback – Trey Songz
After performing "Nobody Else but You" and "Animal," Trey Songz chats backstage about his look for the show and his movie "Blood Brother."
06/27/2024
Exclusive
09:40
For the Culture - Method Man
Method Man burst onto the scene with Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 debut album, and his solo records, collaborations with A-list artists and acting career have kept him in the spotlight ever since.
07/01/2024
Exclusive
09:26
For the Culture - Usher: 8701
See how Usher's third album "8701" brought him a new level of recognition, backed by unforgettable videos and performances.
07/01/2024
16:26
For the Culture – Kendrick Lamar
Look back at Kendrick Lamar's debut album, "good kid, m.A.A.d city," his career rise, past BET Awards show performances and wins, and more.
07/05/2024
Exclusive
10:20
Exclusive
06:27
BET Awards 2024 - Ladies First
At the BET Awards 2024, ladies took center stage with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, GloRilla and more.
07/11/2024
Exclusive
08:46
BET Awards 2024 - R&B Performances
Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Tanner Adell and Keke Palmer hit the BET Awards 2024 stage to perform a salute Usher and their hit songs.
07/12/2024
01:00
BET Awards and McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Change of Fashion Program
The Change of Fashion program created by McDonald’s gives 5 designers assistance they deserve!
07/12/2024
Exclusive
31:16
BET Awards 2024 - 24 in 30
Relive the best moments from the BET Awards 2024, from Usher's tribute medley to performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice and more.
07/12/2024
05:57
SkyLar Blatt Talks Working with Chris Brown
SkyLar Blatt joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
Exclusive
11:03
BET Awards 2024 - Stars on the Rise
Watch standout performances from up-and-coming artists, including Tyla, Tanner Adell and Shaboozey, at the BET Awards 2024.
07/16/2024
Exclusive
06:41
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Lookback — West Coast OGsHip Hop Awards 2024
Check out past performances from West Coast legends Ice Cube, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and more.
10/11/2024
01:14
Kevin Hart Named Host of BET Awards 2025BET Awards 2025
This year's show marks 25 years of celebrating Black culture and legacy and will air live on June 9th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET.
04/22/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
Exclusive
08:43
BET Awards Lookback - Legendary Acceptance SpeechesBET Awards 2025
Revisit some of the best BET Awards speeches, featuring wise words from Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne, plus the Whitney Houston speech that launched a million memes.
05/08/2025
Exclusive
07:47
BET Awards Lookback - Spicy Moments That Had Us Gagged
Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Mo'Nique and more celebs have had a lot to say to haters and fans alike during their time onstage at the BET Awards over the years.
05/12/2025
Exclusive
10:10
King Energy - Unforgettable Male PerformancesBET Awards 2025
For 25 years, an impressive list of talented male artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars, have lit up the BET Awards stage with their performances.
05/20/2025
