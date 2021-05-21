Black Love! See How Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Celebrated Their 1-Year Anniversary 05/21/2021
The couple chose to travel to the Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia to mark the momentous occasion.
Nick Cannon Talks Holiday Shopping For His Seven Children: 'Holidays Are Scary For Me'
"I literally have to become Santa Claus. Christmas Eve. I jump in my sleigh, and I get to getting across the country," he explained during a recent interview.
11/17/2021
01:13
Judge Allowed Kyle Rittenhouse To Randomly Select The 12 Jurors Who Will Decide His Fate
Juror numbers were written on pieces of paper and placed into a metal raffle drum, which was spun with a crank, where the 18-year-old randomly selected from the tumbler.
11/17/2021
01:11
Remy Ma And Fat Joe Will Guest Host 'The Wendy Williams Show'
The rappers are scheduled to take over during Thanksgiving week on Tuesday (Nov. 23) and Wednesday (Nov. 24).
11/17/2021
01:06
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Songs That Remind Us Why We Love Ari Lennox
The Washington D.C. native is set to take the stage at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, but ahead of the event, we're checking out three songs that remind us; why we love her!
11/17/2021
01:45
Serena Williams Credits Her Mom For Supporting Family After Dad Quit His Job
"My dad at one point was working, and then, he stopped," Serena revealed during a Red Table Talk sit-down.
11/17/2021
02:12
Love, Peace & Style: OutKast Blurs The Line Between Music And Fashion
Hey, Ya! Revisit some of OutKast's most memorable looks.
11/18/2021
01:17
Tamar Braxton Addresses Home Burglary By A Man She Knows: "You Did Not Break Me"
"What your broken a** don't realize that God gave me that home and every single thing in it during a pandemic," she wrote on Instagram.
11/18/2021
02:21
Young Dolph Shot And Killed In Memphis
Bystanders also posted a video on Twitter of the aftermath, saying, "Ain't no way these folks just killed Dolph."
11/18/2021
01:17
Ye And Drake End Beef At A Dave Chappelle Show in Toronto
The two artists, who have thrown lyrical shots at each other in the past, were seen laughing, dancing, and smiling for the camera on their respective social media pages.
11/18/2021
01:20
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Things To Know About This Year’s ‘Best Gospel/Inspirational’ Nominee Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Having been raised in the church and being a pastor, Cobbs Leonard's dedication to her craft is unmatched.
11/18/2021
01:24
Marvel Says They Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" Character In MCU
"You will not see T'Challa in the MCU 616 universe. We couldn't do it," said Nate Moore, Marvel's VP of Development.
11/18/2021
01:37
Black Atlanta-Area Power Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
"The reason I'm going live is sometimes you gotta reach out and tell people that you need love. You need support; you need care," Keianna Burns, Facebook live, October.
11/19/2021
01:10
PHOTOS: Memphis Police Share Photos Of Two Suspects In Young Dolph's Murder Case
The surveillance photos show two masked individuals armed with guns and aiming at a target; they then fled in a white two-door Mercedes Benz.
11/19/2021
01:21
4 Songs That Prove Why Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Are "Certified Soul" Nominees
The iconic producing duo took home the 'Legend' award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.
11/19/2021
01:23
R. Kelly Associate Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison
Michael Williams pleaded guilty to an arson charge after setting one of the disgraced artist's accuser's cars on fire.
11/19/2021
01:11
Julius Jones Granted Clemency Hours Before Scheduled Execution
The 41-year-old was scheduled for execution at 4 PM central time in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for the alleged murder of Paul Howell, one he says he did not commit.
11/19/2021
01:22
City Of Aurora To Pay $15 Million To Elijah McClain's Family In Highest Settlement Ever
The 23-year-old died days after being stopped by cops, a chokehold was applied, and paramedics injected him with ketamine.
11/19/2021
