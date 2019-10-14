Deadly Secrets Come to Light on Tyler Perry's The Oval 03/05/2021
While Victoria and Hunter work to conceal one murder, Diane plots with Bobby, Lilly and Max to expose another on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
Exclusive
04:28
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 Meet the Cast of The Oval
Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson and other stars of The Oval introduce their characters and offer an inside look at Tyler Perry's new political drama.
10/14/2019
Exclusive
03:29
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 Behind the Lens with Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry and the cast explain The Oval, premiering Wednesday at 9/8c, is less about White House politics and more about the first family's power struggle at home.
10/18/2019
Exclusive
01:10
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 Get to Know The Oval's Paige Hurd
Paige Hurd, who stars as unruly first daughter Gayle on The Oval, has a long and impressive list of acting credits to her name, and she has a famous godfather.
12/04/2019
Exclusive
01:03
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 Get to Know The Oval's Travis Cure
Travis Cure served in the Marines before becoming an actor and landing the role of the mysterious stranger Bobby on The Oval.
12/04/2019
Exclusive
01:15
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 Get to Know The Oval's Kron Moore
Before starring as First Lady Victoria Franklin on The Oval, Kron Moore worked in everything from the music industry to real estate.
12/06/2019
Exclusive
01:00
Tyler Perry's The OvalSeason 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval Brings the Heat
If you thought Season 1 was wild, you better buckle up for Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering this February.
02/16/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalDanger Is Right Around the Corner on Tyler Perry's The Oval
Some are facing the truth while others need to watch their backs on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
04/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalThe President Has a Lot to Hide on The Oval
The president lays it all on the line and Richard seeks the truth on an all-new Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
05/03/2021
Exclusive
09:26
Tyler Perry's The OvalGet a Recap of Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval
Victoria breaks down the biggest moments so far from Season 2, including Jason's acts of murder, Lilly and Bobby's plan, Nancy's shocking confession, and Priscilla's heartbreak.
07/22/2021
Exclusive
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalTyler Perry's The Oval Returns with a Bang
Find out just how far the Hunter administration is willing to go in order to save the presidency when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns on July 20 at 9/8c.
07/28/2021
